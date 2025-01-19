Posted in: Movies, TV | Tagged: david lynch

David Lynch Family Honoring Filmmaker with Worldwide Meditation

The family of David Lynch announced that a worldwide meditation is set for Monday, January 20th, to celebrate the legendary filmmaker's life.

Times have been tough lately, with Monday, January 20th, taking on various meanings – from suffering Los Angelinos still reeling and recovering from the ongoing wildfires to the celebration of Martin Luther King, Jr.'s birthday. For the family of the late David Lynch, they're announcing that a day of meditation has been set to celebrate his legacy on social media.

David Lynch's Family Announced Meditation Celebration

As consistent with Lynch's beliefs in Transcendental Meditation, his family wrote from his account, "David Lynch, our beloved dad, was a guiding light of creativity, love, and peace. On Monday, January 20th—what would have been his 79th birthday—we invite you all to join us in a worldwide group meditation at 12:00pm NOON PST for 10 minutes. Let us come together, wherever we are, to honor his legacy by spreading peace and love across the world. Please take this time to meditate, reflect, and send positivity into the universe. Thank you for being part of this celebration of his life. Love, Jennifer, Austin, Riley and Lula Lynch."

With a career spanning six decades, Lynch, who passed on January 16th, spent 10 years honing his craft by writing and directing shorts until blowing away audiences with his theatrical debut in 1977's Eraserhead. Arguably his biggest contribution culturally as a writer-director co-creating the ABC/Showtime franchise series Twin Peaks with Mark Frost and its various spinoffs. He also amassed over 60 titles in his filmography, including his most memorable films, like Inland Empire (2006), Mulholland Drive (2001), Lost Highway (1997), Wild at Heart (1990), Blue Velvet (1985), Dune (1984), and The Elephant Man (1980). His influence transcended film and TV, directing ads for Sony for PlayStation 2, fashion brand Calvin Klein, and music videos for Nine Inch Nails, Chris Isaak, and Duran Duran. For more, you can check out touching tributes by Frost and Twin Peaks stars Kyle MacLachlan, Lara Flynn Boyle, Ray Wise, and more.

