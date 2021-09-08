David Tennant, Georgia Tennent Team for Peacock "Jekyll & Hyde" Take

Doctor Who and Good Omens star David Tennant is set to show off his darker side, teaming with his wife & In The Dark star Georgia Tennent to star in and executive produce Hide for Peacock. Written & executive-produced by showrunners Michele Fazekas and Tara Butters (Agent Carter) and directed & executive-produced by Emmy, BAFTA, and DGA-nominee Julie Anne Robinson, the drama series is set to take the classic "Dr. Jekyll & Mr. Hyde" story and mix in a conspiracy thriller. Tennant plays a disgraced journalist who stumbles upon a story that could resurrect his career. But he quickly learns he's seen something he shouldn't have and is now the target of unknown adversaries who will do anything to silence him. On the run as people around him go missing or die, a serious accident has an extraordinary side effect on him. Now he realizes that there are monsters in the world – and that he might just be one of them. Robinson will executive-produce through her CannyLads, with Fazekas & Buttes executive-producing through their Fazakas & Butters banner. Universal Television, a division of Universal Studio Group where CandyLadd is based, will serve as the studio (with Deadline Hollywood reporting exclusively).

"I am ecstatic to have this opportunity to work with such creative and talented individuals. The Jekyll and Hyde story is a classic, and it is so thrilling to be bringing a new and exciting iteration to the screen with such brilliant collaborators," Robinson said. 'One of my earliest jobs was playing 'first policeman' in a BBC radio adaptation of 'Dr. Jekyll and Mr. Hyde'," Tennant said in a statement. "I read the book many years ago and I've been fascinated with this character for as long as I can remember. This story has followed me around for years, tapping on my shoulder slightly impatiently. When Julie Anne approached me to talk about reimagining it for the 21st century, alongside her, the magnificent Fazekas and Butters and with the ever-brilliant Georgia Tennant, I didn't let her finish the sentence. I couldn't be more thrilled to be playing this character, telling this story, and working with these people."