David Tennant Returns as Luther Arkwright for Big Finish Audio Drama

David Tennant returns to one of his earliest leading roles in the Big Finish audio sequel The Adventures of Luther Arkwright: Heart of Empire.

Multi-award-winning actor (oh, come on, if you're reading this, you know he's Doctor Who!!) David Tennant returns to lead the cast of The Adventures of Luther Arkwright: Heart of Empire, some 18 years after he originated the role on Big Finish audio. Joining him are returning cast members India Fisher (as Queen Anne), Siri O'Neal (as Rose), Robert Jezek (as Karl), and Jez Fielder (as Harry Fairfax).

Yes, we all know Tennant is Doctor Who, but he has spent more than the last ten years playing many roles other than Doctor Who, including the demon Crowley in Good Omens. He first voiced Luther Arkwright in the first Big Finish audio drama adaptation of The Adventures of Luther Arkwright in 2005, back when he was an unknown and was playing supporting roles and bit parts in Big Finish productions. Luther Arkwright was one of his first big leading role jobs, albeit in audio. "There was always a vague ambition to perhaps return to this character. It takes a bit of bending of the brain to fully appreciate the worlds of Luther Arkwright, but it's definitely worth the effort," Tennant shared. "We've almost waiting long enough for the sequel to be in real time. Eighteen years is quite a long time ago. A lot's happened in between. Another life."

The new box set follows Victoria Arkwright (played by Georgina Hellier), the daughter of Luther Arkwright and Queen Anne, 23 years after she was born alongside her twin, Henry, in the battle heard at the end of the first release. Now she embarks on a mission to uncover her family's hidden secrets…

"Part One: Daughter of Albion": Princess Victoria Arkwright never knew her father, a man whose shadow she has lived under since he saved the multiverse from the cataclysmic forces of the Disruptors. 23 years after she and her brother Henry were born in the flames of war, Victoria seeks answers, but the truth lies deep in the shadows. As rebellion gains momentum against Queen Anne's totalitarian rule, dark forces grow at the heart of the British Empire, forces that threaten all realities. The multiverse needs Luther Arkwright to save it once more, but Luther Arkwright is dead…

"Part Two: Cataclysm": Victoria Arkwright is drawn towards destiny as she unravels the dangerous secrets that have remained hidden since her brother's brutal murder. The prophecy says that reality will cease on her 23rd birthday – Victory Day – but with the help of Harry Fairfax and Rose Wylde, Victoria is determined to prevent the new apocalypse. To unlock her true self, Victoria must embrace painful realities and the enormity of the multiverse; only then will she discover the legacy of Luther Arkwright.

Mark Wright, who adapted the graphic novel for audio, said, "It feels like a little bit of unfinished business has been put to rest. The chance to work once again in the breathtaking, mind-bending, exciting universe that Brian created is one of those 'pinch-me' moments. I got to do it in 2005, and to get to do it again years later is just lucky! And to hear the original members of the cast – David, India, Jeremy, Siri, Robert – return along with our amazing new lead Georgina, it doesn't get much better, really."

This release contains adult material and may not be suitable for younger listeners. If you've read the graphic novels, you will know there is SEX! SWEARING! BLOODY SPLATTERY VIOLENCE! But hey, there's David Tennant! We're sure this will play a big part in your decision to buy this audio drama. All the above prices include the special pre-order discount and are subject to change after the general release.

The Adventures of Luther Arkwright: Heart of Empire is now available to own as a collector's edition 2-disc CD box set (+ download for just £15.99) or digital download only (for just £12.99) from www.bigfinish.com.

Please note that Big Finish is currently operating a digital-first release schedule. The mail-out of collector's edition CDs may be delayed due to factors beyond our control, but all purchases of this release unlock a digital copy that can be immediately downloaded or played on the Big Finish app from the release date.

