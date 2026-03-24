Posted in: Books, Pop Culture | Tagged: Initiate Entertainment, iwot Studios, The Wheel of Time

Several New Projects Are Being Planned For The Wheel of Time

The Wheel of Time franchise is getting several new projects started, including a new video game and plans for multiple animated films

Article Summary The Wheel of Time expands with new video game, animated films, and an animated TV series in development.

Industry veterans Thomas Vu and Dr. Anthony Borquez are leading the new projects with iWot Studios.

New projects aim to build a transmedia universe, reaching fans across gaming, film, and TV platforms.

Partnership includes a new joint venture with Framestore to support large-scale franchise expansion.

Initiate Entertainment and iwot Studios announced a new partnership today to create several new projects centered arounf The Wheel of Time franchise. According to the announcement, this is a new "strategic production partnership" with Thomas Vu and Dr. Anthony Borquez leading the charge. The two will collaborate with iwot Executive Producers Rick Selvage and Larry Mondragon (Amazon's The Wheel of Time) to develop several new projects tied to the Robert Jordan series, including a new video game, animated feature films, and a new animated television series. All of which will be aligned with the previously announced projects in development.

If you're a fan of the series, it's got to be an interesting but also slow-moving time of excitement, as it seems there are a lot of irons in the fire, but no firm dates for any of it to be finalized, and the last project with its name being canceled last year. It all sounds really promising, and if it all comes to fruition, there's a great chance for the series to find a new generation of readers and fans. We have more info from the announcement below.

Several New Projects Being Planned For The Wheel of Time

For more than a decade, Vu has been widely recognized for his leadership as Head of Creative and IP Franchise at Riot Games, where he helped steward the global phenomenon League of Legends, with over 100 million monthly active players and a franchise spanning esports, music, games, and television. The franchise is reported to have generated more than $20 billion in revenue worldwide. He also served as Executive Producer of the critically acclaimed animated series Arcane, which won four Emmy Awards, including Outstanding Animated Program, and nine Annie Awards, becoming the first animated TV series to sweep its category.

Dr. Anthony Borquez brings more than two decades of experience as a founder, game designer, and technology innovator across gaming, immersive media, and entertainment. He is the founder of Grab Games and co-founder of Grab Labs, a leading AI development company focused on the video game and entertainment industry, pioneering next-generation technologies that bridge artificial intelligence, interactive storytelling, and immersive experiences. Dr. Borquez also co-founded the University of Southern California School of Engineering's video game programs, helping make it the world's top-ranked school for game development. The collaboration will drive the expansion of immersive experiences for The Wheel of Time universe across multiple transmedia platforms, including:

Animated feature and television projects, distinct from the studio's previously announced 3D feature, The White Tower, targeting a young audience and designed to grow the franchise's global footprint. These new projects join a slate of titles already in development from the studio, including: The White Tower, a 3D animated feature, and Age of Legends, a live-action feature from award-winning writer-director Kari Skogland.

A new PC/mobile video game, separate from the open-world AAA RPG title currently in development at iwot games-Montréal, aimed at broadening the franchise's reach across platforms and engaging fans worldwide.

The partnership further advances iwot studios' long-term transmedia strategy for The Wheel of Time, one of the most successful epic fantasy properties in publishing, with more than 100 million books sold worldwide and translated into 33 languages. The company has been meticulously building a coordinated film, television, gaming, and immersive content pipeline designed to operate across platforms in parallel rather than sequentially. The new projects will align with iwot studios' recently announced joint venture platform with Framestore, the multi-Academy Award-winning creative studio. This joint venture is designed to build an integrated production ecosystem supporting transmedia franchise development at scale.

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