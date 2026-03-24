Posted in: Nerd Food, Pop Culture | Tagged: Bones Coffee Company, Cereal-ously Cinnamon Coffee, Cinnamon Pebbles, fruity pebbles, Post Consumer Brands

Cinnamon Pebbles Teams With Bones Coffee Company For New Flavor

To mark the release of the new Cinnamon Pebbles flavor, Bones Coffee Company has a new flavor to complement it for your breakfast

Article Summary Cinnamon Pebbles and Bones Coffee team up to launch a new Cereal-ously Cinnamon Coffee flavor.

The medium roast coffee features bold cinnamon and vanilla notes, inspired by Cinnamon Pebbles cereal milk.

The coffee is allergen-free, keto-friendly, sugar-free, and made with 100% Arabica beans.

Special café events offer free Cinnamon Pebbles and Cereal-ously Cinnamon Coffee to attendees, while supplies last.

Post Consumer Brands has teamed up with Bones Coffee Company to release a new coffee flavor to complement the launch of Cinnamon Pebbles. The company has created Cereal-ously Cinnamon Coffee, giving those who enjoy a cup of brew in the morning a little extra kick and "fun" with a cinnamon flavor. They're currently selling it on their website for $18 per bag, while supplies last. We have mroe details and a quote on the promotion below.

Get Your Cereal-ously Cinnamon Coffee to go With Your Cinnamon Pebbles

Cereal-ously Cinnamon Coffee is inspired by the nostalgia of that sweet, cinnamon-forward last sip of milk after eating Cinnamon Pebbles cereal. The result is a smooth, 100% Arabica medium roast with bold cinnamon notes and subtle vanilla sweetness, reminiscent of cereal milk, in every sip. This unexpected mashup is allergen-free, keto-friendly, sugar-free, and made without artificial sweeteners. Cereal-ously Cinnamon Coffee pushes the boundaries of traditional coffee with a flavor profile that combines Bones Coffee Company's bold recipes with the bursts of cinnamon and vanilla baked into the signature Pebbles flakes fans know and love.

Pebbles invites you to step into an immersive café experience, reminiscent of the warm, cozy feeling of cinnamon swirls. Join us for a coffee, snap some photos, and participate in activities that tap into your bold sense of creativity. Attendees will also have the chance to take home free Cinnamon Pebbles and a special-edition bag of Cereal-ously Cinnamon Coffee, while supplies last.

"Say goodbye to boring breakfasts! Cinnamon Pebbles was made to shake up the cereal aisle, and we're excited to take our continued category innovation at Pebbles a step further with a bold twist to your cup of coffee," said Ali Shater, Senior Brand Manager, Pebbles. "Bones Coffee Company is the perfect partner to help us playfully reimagine our newest flavor and make breakfast time even more fun, craveable, and totally nostalgic."

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