Posted in: Clothing, Fashion, Nintendo, Pop Culture | Tagged: Mario Bros., nintendo, super mario, super mario bros., The Super Mario Galaxy Movie

Box Lunch Launches New Super Mario Collection Ahead Of Latest Film

Box Lunch has reached into the Nintendo bag of goodies and created several new Super Mario items ahead of the launch of the next movie

Article Summary Box Lunch unveils a new Super Mario collection just in time for The Super Mario Galaxy Movie release.

Shop character-inspired hats, specialty sweaters, cozy socks, and collectible home décor items.

Highlights include a fire flower lamp, mushroom salt and pepper shakers, and retro throw blankets.

Perfect for fans looking to show off their Super Mario love with stylish and playful merchandise.

Box Lunch has released a new collection of items this week tied to Super Mario in preparation for the upcoming release of The Super Mario Galaxy Movie. As you can see from the images here, they have decided to crank out a number of new items for collectible lovers and new clothing items to wear. Including a small line of charactwer-themed baseball hats, new speciality sweaters, and customized socks. Some of the moreinteresting things on the list include a brand-new fire flower lamp, the mushroom salt and pepper shakers, a couple pieces of wall art, a brand-new throwback blanket, and a water bottle. Plus bringing back the Mario and Luigi hats that seem to come and go depending on who gets the license to make them. We have more details below as they're now available through their shop.

Get Your Super Mario Swag On With Several New Box Lunch Items

Power up your everyday style with these Super Mario crew necks and socks playful essentials inspired by the Mushroom Kingdom, perfect for leveling up your look with a little nostalgic fun. From cute everyday caps to iconic cosplay replicas, these Super Mario hats bring the spirit of the Mushroom Kingdom to any adventure, perfect for fans looking to add a playful or character-inspired finishing touch. Bring the fun of the Mushroom Kingdom home with Super Mario inspired decor. From playful accents to nostalgic statement pieces, these items add a touch of adventure and personality to any space.

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