Posted in: Max, Movies, Opinion, streaming, TV, TV | Tagged: Batman, creature commandos, dc studios, dcu, opinion, superman, wonder woman

DC Studios Introducing DCU's Wonder Woman Before Superman, Batman?

As a Creature Commandos update follow-up, could we be looking at DC Studios introducing the New DCU's Wonder Woman before Superman and Batman?

If you had a chance to check out our update on DC Studios Co-CEOs James Gunn and Peter Safran's upcoming adaptation of writer J. M. DeMatteis & artist Pat Broderick's Creature Commandos, then you know that it left us a bit confused. During a Threads exchange heading into the weekend, an interested fan asked Gunn to respond to a rumor about Wonder Woman and the upcoming adult animated series – one having to do with a "certain actress" having already been cast. The individual was asking if it was "safe to assume she hasn't been cast yet, correct?" Gunn responded, "Correct," and this was where we got confused. We're going with Gunn's "correct" in response to the question about if it's safe to assume the role hasn't been cast. If that's the case, then that would confirm Wonder Woman would be appearing – something that we can't remember being made public before.

We're offering a follow-up because we also wanted to put out a "bigger picture" thought if that's the case – because if that's the case, then that would mean that Wonder Woman is being introduced into Gunn & Safran's New DCU even before Superman (in the 2025 film) and Batman (in the upcoming The Brave and the Bold). Continuing along those lines, that would also mean that there's a very good chance that whoever voices Wonder Woman will also portray her on the big & small screens – with Gunn & Safran making it clear at the start of their run that the goal would be to have the voice actors portray their live-action counterparts. For example, Frank Grillo's Rick Flag Sr. will be playing his character during the upcoming second season of Max's John Cena-starring Peacemaker. With all of that said, nothing is written in stone. For the sake of getting the animated series out by the end of the year, a big name might be brought in to voice Wonder Woman as an exception to the "rule." However it plays out, it's definitely something worth keeping an eye on…

Creature Commandos: J. M. DeMatteis on James Gunn's DCU Approach

"James [Gunn] and I had a very nice conversation about 'Creature Commandos' and other things…but that's all it was: a pleasant conversation. I'm not involved in any upcoming projects," DeMatteis shared in a tweet/x back in October 2023. But in a follow-up tweet/x, DeMatteis made sure to let everyone know that the DCU is in "great hands" with Gunn, adding, "Let me add that I think the DC TV/movie universe is in great hands with James Gunn. He's a fan. He understands and respects the source material and the creators." Here's a look at DeMatteis' tweets from back in October 2023:

James and I had a very nice conversation about Creature Commandos and other things…but that's all it was: a pleasant conversation. I'm not involved in any upcoming projects. https://t.co/hHHEXPsodA — J.M. DeMatteis (@JMDeMatteis) October 10, 2023 Show Full Tweet

Let me add that I think the DC TV/movie universe is in great hands with James Gunn. He's a fan. He's understands and respects the source material and the creators. — J.M. DeMatteis (@JMDeMatteis) October 10, 2023 Show Full Tweet

The role call for the adult animated series (and any potential live-action takes) includes Frank Grillo as Rick Flag Sr., with Maria Bakalova as Princess Ilana Rostovic, Indira Varma as The Bride, Zoe Chao as Nina Mazursky, Alan Tudyk as Dr. Phosphorus, David Harbour as Eric Frankenstein, Sean Gunn as G.I. Robot & Weasel, Steve Agee returning as John Economos, and Anya Chalotra taking on the role of Circe.

First introduced in Weird War Tales #93 (November 1980), the comic book series focused on Frankenstein's monster teaming with a werewolf, a vampire, and a gorgon to fight Nazis in World War II. The series has the distinction of being the first DCU project that Gunn & Safran gave the green light to (with Gunn having penned the series) and the first from DC Studios that will hit screens. In addition, the series is being cast with voice actors who could also play their characters in a live-action project down the road.

Enjoyed this? Please share on social media!

Stay up-to-date and support the site by following Bleeding Cool on Google News today!