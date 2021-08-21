DC's Legends of Tomorrow Drops A Mixtape; Season 6 Episode 13 Preview

Before we get into the preview for this weekend's episode of The CW's DC's Legends of Tomorrow, the fine folks over at the Arrowverse series are offering a very cool way to experience the season. Co-Composer Daniel James Chan has put together the DC's Legends Of Tomorrow: The Mixtape (Songs from the Original Television Soundtrack), a 21-song selection which you can check out any number of ways (Apple Amazon, SoundCloud, etc.) by heading here.

As for the next episode "Silence of the Sonograms", what follows are the preview images, episode overview, and promo for a look at some painful times ahead for Rory (Dominic Purcell) and Constantine (Matt Ryan):

DC's Legends of Tomorrow Season 6 Episode 13 "Silence of the Sonograms": LETTING YOUR GUARD DOWN – With the Legends on high alert with their unwanted guest in their custody, Ava (Jes Macallan) is tasked with the interrogation while Nate (Nick Zano) and Sara (Caity Lotz) watch. Rory (Dominic Purcell) is struggling with the terrible pain in his head and Gary (Adam Tsekham) tries to help to manage it the best he can. Meanwhile, Zari (Tala Ashe) enlists Astra (Olivia Swann) and Spooner's (Lisseth Chavez) help to figure what is going on with Constantine (Matt Ryan). Shayan Sobhian also stars. Nico Sachse directed the episode written by Phil Klemmer & Morgan Faust.

Last month at Comic-Con@Home, fans were offered an update on how Season 7 production was rolling along and they learned that Amy Pemberton aka Gideon would be joining the cast in the flesh next season as the Vandal Savage storyline grows. And before you ask- yes, there will be an Ava/Sara wedding this season!!!! Also, the seventh season of DC's Legends of Tomorrow will find our heroes stranded in one set time & place- no time or space travel (think Jon Pertwee's Doctor in Doctor Who). But perhaps the biggest news? Ryan's Constantine will be leaving the Waverider at the end of the sixth season- but Ryan is staying with the show. Ryan will be playing the character Dr. Gwyn Davies, who is described as a "sort of possible salvation for our team. He is an eccentric gentleman who lives approximately 100 years ago and according to the Legends, he's their only hope." You can check out the new trailer for the series' return:

Video can't be loaded because JavaScript is disabled: DC's Legends of Tomorrow Cast Conversation and Sneak Peek | Comic-Con@Home 2021 (https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=UwRC02ugXbE)

DC's Legends of Tomorrow stars Caity Lotz as Sara Lance aka White Canary, Dominic Purcell as Mick Rory aka Heat Wave, Nick Zano as Dr. Nate Heywood aka Steel, Maisie Richardson-Sellers as Charlie, Tala Ashe as Zari Tarazi, Matt Ryan as Constantine, Jes Macallan as Ava Sharpe, Courtney Ford as Nora Darhk, Olivia Swann as Astra Logue, Adam Tsekhman as Gary Green, Amy Louise Pemberton as Gideon, and Lisseth Chavez as Esperanza "Spooner" Cruz. Greg Berlanti, Phil Klemmer, Keto Shimizu, Grainne Godfree, and Sarah Schechter executive produce. Bonanza Productions Inc. produces, in association with Berlanti Productions and Warner Bros. Television. Lisseth Chavez (Chicago P.D., The OA) joins DC's Legends of Tomorrow in the series regular role of Esperanza "Spooner" Cruz. Aliyah O'Brien (Take Two, You Me Her) has been tapped for the recurring role of fearsome warrior Kayla.

