DC's Legends of Tomorrow S06E13 Might Need A Gender Reveal Stunt?

Nothing like an update on how production is going with the upcoming sixth season of DC's Legends of Tomorrow to go into a Thursday with- and all of it thanks to the fine folks in the LoT Writers Room. As of today, production on Episode 613 "Silence of the Sonograms" officially began- and fans got a look at the script cover revealing that the episode is being directed by Nico Sachse and written by Phil Klemmer and Morgan Faust. And not for nothing, but the title has us thinking "pregnancy" and "serial killers"- not a pleasant combo.

Here's a look at the tweet from the show's writers room from earlier today updating production:

Ep 613 "Silence of the Sonograms" went into production this morning. Written by @philklemmer and @morganfaust and directed by Legends' own @NicoSachse2! pic.twitter.com/bCxLAmieeJ — LoT Writers Room (@LoTWritersRoom) April 1, 2021

Here's an updated look at the episode line-up so far for the sixth season of DC's Legends of Tomorrow:

S06E01 "Ground Control to Sara Lance" (Directed by Kevin Mock; Written by James Eagan & Mark Bruner)

S06E02 "Meat: The Legends" (Directed by Rachel Talalay; Written by Matthew Maala & Morgan Faust)

S06E03 "The Ex-Factor" (Directed by David Geddes; Written by Grainne Godfree & Tyron Carter)

S06E04 "Bay of Squids" (Directed by Sudz Sutherland; Written by Phil Klemmer)

S06E05 "The Satanist's Apprentice" (Directed by Caity Lotz; Written Keto Shimizu and Ray Utarnachitt)

S06E06 "Bishop's Gambit" (Directed by Kevin Mock; Written by James Eagan & Emily Cheever)

S06E07 "Back to the Finale Part II" (Directed by Glen Winter; Written by Morgan Faust & Mark Bruner)

S06E08 "Stressed Western" (Directed by David Ramsey; Written by Matthew Maala)

S06E09 "This is Gus" (Directed by Eric Dean Seaton; Written by Tyron B. Carter)

S06E10 "Bad Blood" (Directed by Alexandra La Roche; Written by Grainee Godfree)

S06E11 "The Final Frame" (Directed by Jes Macallan; Written by James Eagan and Ray Utarnachitt)

S06E12 "Bored On Board Onboard" (Directed by Harry Jierjian; Written by Keto Shimizu & Leah Poulliot)

S06E13 "Silence of the Sonograms" (Directed by Nico Sachse; Written by Phil Klemmer & Morgan Faust)

DC's Legends of Tomorrow stars Caity Lotz as Sara Lance aka White Canary, Dominic Purcell as Mick Rory aka Heat Wave, Nick Zano as Dr. Nate Heywood aka Steel, Maisie Richardson-Sellers as Charlie, Tala Ashe as Zari Adrianna Tomaz, Matt Ryan as Constantine, Jes Macallan as Ava Sharpe, Courtney Ford as Nora Darhk, Olivia Swann as Astra Logue, Adam Tsekhman as Gary Green, and Lisseth Chavez as Esperanza "Spooner" Cruz. Greg Berlanti, Phil Klemmer, Keto Shimizu, Grainne Godfree, and Sarah Schechter executive produce. Bonanza Productions Inc. produces, in association with Berlanti Productions and Warner Bros. Television.

Lisseth Chavez (Chicago P.D., The OA) joins the long-running series in the series regular role of Esperanza "Spooner" Cruz. Tough and self-sufficient, Cruz is a tech whiz when it comes to detecting space aliens and providing defenses from them. Having survived a childhood encounter with an alien, Cruz now believes she can communicate telepathically with aliens. Aliyah O'Brien (Take Two, You Me Her) has been tapped for the recurring role of fearsome warrior Kayla. Known for her high body count and low patience for human incompetence, Kayla will be put through her paces working with and against our Legends as she's certainly not used to messing anything up much less for the better.