DC's Stargirl Season 2 E08 Preview: Eclipso Sets His Sights on Beth

With Yolanda's (Yvette Monreal) game-changing decision last week to walk away from being Wildcat and Courtney's (Brec Bassinger) JSA, our heroes are splintering apart just when they need to be unified the most. And that's music to Eclipso's (Nick Tarabay) ears, who looks to have his sights set on Beth (Anjelika Washington) next. Meanwhile, "Summer School: Chapter Eight" also finds Rick (Cameron Gellman) serving as Solomon Grundy's protector when hunters begin tracking what they think is a bear- as you're about to see in the following previews for this week's episode of The CW's DC's Stargirl:

DC's Stargirl Season 2 Episode 8 "Summer School: Chapter Eight": SECOND CHANCES — With his world crashing down around him, Rick (Cameron Gellman) focuses his attention on protecting Solomon Grundy after learning hunters are after a bear in the woods. Meanwhile, Beth (Anjelika Washington) becomes the target of Eclipso's (Nick Tarabay) latest plan. Brec Bassinger, Luke Wilson, Amy Smart, and Trae Romano also star. Andi Armaganian directed the episode written by Steve Harper.

DC's Stargirl stars Brec Bassinger as Courtney Whitmore / Stargirl, Yvette Monreal as Yolanda Montez / Wildcat, Anjelika Washington as Beth Chapel / Dr. Mid-Nite, Cameron Gellman as Rick Tyler / Hourman, Trae Romano as Mike Dugan, Hunter Sansone as Cameron Mahkent, Meg DeLacy as Cindy Burman / Shiv, and Nick Tarabay as Eclipso- with Amy Smart as Barbara Whitmore, Luke Wilson as Pat Dugan, Jonathan Cake as The Shade, Alkoya Brunson as Jakeem Thunder, Ysa Penarejo as Jade, and Jim Gaffigan as the voice of Thunderbolt. Executive produced by Geoff Johns, Greg Berlanti, and Sarah Schechter, The CW's DC's Stargirl is produced by Berlanti Productions and Mad Ghost Productions in association with Warner Bros TV.