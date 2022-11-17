DC's Stargirl Season 3 Ep. 12 Images, Promo; Finale Overview Released

With only two episodes remaining on the third and final season of The CW's Brec Bassinger-starring DC's Stargirl, at least fans can take some consolation in knowing that series showrunner Geoff Johns prepared for a series finale as well as a season finale so folks won't be left hanging. In case you didn't hear, the show will be taking a week off next week but returning on November 30th with S03E12 "Frenemies – Chapter Twelve: The Last Will and Testament of Sylvester Pemberton." And in the promo & preview images for the penultimate episode, Sylvester (Joel McHale) looks like he's decided to take matters (and the cosmic rod) into his own hands. But that's not all, because we also have the official episode overview for the series finale, S03E13 "Frenemies – Chapter Thirteen: The Reckoning." And from the read of it, the finale sounds like it plans on living up to its name.

Here's Our Updated Look at The Final Season of The CW's DC's Stargirl

"DC's Stargirl" Season 3 Episode 12 "Frenemies – Chapter Twelve: The Last Will and Testament of Sylvester Pemberton": SOLO MISSION – As the team devises a plan to deal with their latest threat, Sylvester takes matters into his own hands and leaves Courtney (Bassinger), Pat (Luke Wilson), and the JSA fearing for what comes next. Trae Romano, Alkoya Brunson, Amy Smart, Yvette Monreal, Anjelika Washington, Cameron Gellman, Meg DeLacy, and Hunter Sansone also star. Jennifer Phang directed the episode, which was written by Turi Meyer & Alfredo Septien.

"DC's Stargirl" Season 3 Episode 13 "Frenemies – Chapter Thirteen: The Reckoning": THE FINAL SHOWDOWN – Courtney and the JSA find themselves in the fight of their lives against their biggest threat yet. Wilson, Smart, Monreal, Washington, Gellman, Romano, DeLacy, Sansone, Brunson, and McHale are also set to appear. Walter Carlos Garcia is the director, while Johns has crafted the finale's script.

DC's Stargirl stars Brec Bassinger as Courtney Whitmore / Stargirl, Yvette Monreal as Yolanda Montez / Wildcat, Anjelika Washington as Beth Chapel / Dr. Mid-Nite, Cameron Gellman as Rick Tyler / Hourman, Trae Romano as Mike Dugan, Hunter Sansone as Cameron Mahkent, Meg DeLacy as Cindy Burman / Shiv, and Nick Tarabay as Eclipso- with Amy Smart as Barbara Whitmore, Luke Wilson as Pat Dugan, Jonathan Cake as The Shade, Alkoya Brunson as Jakeem Thunder, Ysa Penarejo as Jade, and Seth Green as the voice of Thunderbolt (replacing Jim Gaffigan). Tim Gabriel (Better Things) has been cast as Todd Rice, aka Obsidian, the son of Alan Scott, aka Golden Age Green Lantern & Jennie-Lynn Hayden/Jade's (Penarejo) twin brother. Executive produced by Geoff Johns, Greg Berlanti, and Sarah Schechter, The CW's DC's Stargirl is produced by Berlanti Productions and Mad Ghost Productions in association with Warner Bros TV.