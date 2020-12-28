Death to 2020 Cast Wants You to Know That the Year Wasn't All Bad

With (thankfully) only a few days left in the year, Black Mirror creators Charlie Brooker and Annabel Jones are offering viewers a sharp, satirical, and slightly over-the-top take on the past 12 months with their Netflix special, Death To 2020. With Laurence Fishburne serving as "narrator" on the mockumentary-style project, the special looks back on the year that most of us would either rather forget or take a baseball bat to through the eyes of a panel of "experts" portrayed by Samuel L. Jackson, Hugh Grant, Kumail Nanjiani, Tracey Ullman, Samson Kayo, Lisa Kudrow, Diane Morgan, Leslie Jones, Cristin Milioti, Joe Keery, and more. But actor and comedian Paul Scheer (Star Trek: Lower Decks, The League) didn't want viewers believing that there weren't at least a few "silver linings" in a year known for some pretty dark clouds.

So for a look at some of the positives that came out of "The Year That Shall Not Be Spoken," check out the clip below as members of the cast try to end things on a positive note (we'll give them points for trying):

Following up on an earlier look at Keery's Duke Goolies and Grant's Tennyson Foss, the following preview introduces viewers to another member of our panel of "experts." This time, we check in with Jackson's Dash Bracket and Nanjiani's Bark Multiverse as they offer their perspectives on Greta Thunberg's Davos speech. Following that, we have another look at the trailer that treats viewers to a look at Kudrow's conservative talking head Jeanetta Grace Susan, Ullman's royal hand-waver Queen Elizabeth II, Kayo experimenting as scientist Pyrex Flask, Jones feeling bad for insulting sh*t and trains as behavioral psychologist Dr. Maggie Gravel, and a last-second Quibi jab- check it out for yourselves below (with the special now on Netflix):

2020: A year so [insert dire adjective of choice here], even the creators of Black Mirror couldn't make it up… but that doesn't mean they don't have a little something to add. Death to 2020 is a comedy event that tells the story of the dreadful year that was — and perhaps still is? This landmark documentary-style special weaves together a chorus of narration from some of the world's most (fictitious) renowned voices with real-life archival footage spanning the past 12 months.

Brooker and Jones are executive-producing Death to 2020 via Broke and Bones, with Alison Marlow serving as producer. The special serves as the first project for Broke and Bones under its deal with Netflix.