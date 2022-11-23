Demon Slayer, AoT & More Kick Off Crunchyroll Store Black Friday Sales

It's Thanksgiving Weekend, and you know what that means: the Crunchyroll Store, like every other store, has a Black Friday Sale going on. Crunchyroll has kicked off its Black Friday Sale on Wednesday, November 23rd at 12 p.m. PT and will run through Friday, November 25th at 11:59 p.m. PT. Black Friday sales will include discounts of up to 50% off select products. This includes Blu-Ray boxsets of popular anime series, but the real attraction on Black Friday is high-quality figures of fan favourite characters from popular shows like Attack on Titan, Demon Slayer Kimitsu no Yaiba, The Quintessential Quintuplets, Jujutsu Kaisen, One Piece, Spy x Family, and Black Clover.

Attack on Titan – Mikasa Ackerman ArtFXJ (Renewal Package Ver)

Black Friday Deal: $98.99 / SRP: $119.99

Demon Slayer – Tanjiro Kamado Nendoroid (Re-Run)

Black Friday Deal: $47.99 / SRP: $59.99

The Quintessential Quintuplets – Miku Nakano Coreful Figure (Uniform Ver)

Black Friday Deal: $20.79 / SRP: $31.99

Jujutsu Kaisen – Satoru Gojo Noodle Stopper Figure

Black Friday Deal: $17.49 / SRP: $24.99

Spy x Family – Anya Forger Figuarts Mini

Black Friday Deal: $22.50 / SRP: $30.00

One Piece – Zoro Hoodie – Crunchyroll Exclusive!

Black Friday Deal: $38.47 / SRP: $54.95

Black Clover – Season 4 – Limited Edition – Blu-ray + DVD

Black Friday Deal: $41.99 / SRP: $52.49

One Piece – Season 11 Voyage 8 – Blu-ray + DVD

Black Friday Deal: $26.99 / SRP: $33.74

If you're an anime fan, there's bound to be something in the Crunchyroll Black Friday Sale that takes your fancy. There's a lot more on sale than what's listed here, with a Cyber Monday Sale coming later. Please bear in mind that sale discounts may vary across categories and only apply to certain items. This Black Friday sale is available for a limited time while supplies last. No promo codes may be used in conjunction with Black Friday discounts. Items marked as "final sale" are not eligible for returns or exchanges. You can find more information on each product on the steaming service store's website.