Demon Slayer: Crunchyroll Announces Streaming Dates for New Arcs

Crunchyroll has announced the streaming dates for the upcoming new season Demon Slayer: Kimetsu No Yaiba Mugen Train Arc and Demon Slayer: Kimetsu No Yaiba Entertainment District Arc. Or course we cannot be more excited to know that starting October 10th be able to stream Mugen Train from the comfort of our own home with a little surprise. And Sunday, December 5th, the eagerly awaited "Entertainment District Arc" will premiere with an hour-long episode.

The Demon Slayer: Kimetsu No Yaiba Mugen Train Arc will premiere as a 7-episode long arc adapting the movie we all loved. It will feature new music tracks, an original episode, 70 new scenes, new opening and ending animation, previews, and a theme song. It will connect the previous season to the following, the Entertainment District Arc. It will also include a never-before-seen episode of our favorite hashira, Kyojuro Rengoku, taking on a mission while on his way to the Mugen Train– set to premiere on Sunday, October 10th.

On Sunday, December 6th, Demon Slayer: Kimetsu No Yaiba Entertainment District Arc premieres with an hour-long episode. It will introduce the new upper demon our favorite trio of slayers in training will face, Daki, which will be voiced by Miyuki Sawashiro (with the theme songs for this first episode will be performed by Aimer).

Video can't be loaded because JavaScript is disabled: Demon Slayer: Kimetsu no Yaiba Entertainment District Arc Official Trailer (https://youtu.be/Jd_B6ox3qGc)

Rengoku is my favorite hashira and the purest of them all, so it is pretty exciting to know there will be extra scenes featuring more of him. While Mugen Train was a short arc, it did a great job introducing us to Rengoku and giving us a feel of his character. However, this upcoming season, Demon Slayer: Kimetsu No Yaiba Entertainment District Arc is one of my favorite in the manga. I am looking forward to every single little detail they will give us. My hopes and expectations on both storyline and animation are only matched by the excitement I feel to know we will get to see the most flamboyant hashira, Tengen Uzui, in action along with the best bois Tanjiro, Zenitsu, and Inosuke.