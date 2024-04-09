Posted in: TV | Tagged: anime, Crunchyroll, Demon Slayer: Kimetsu no Yaiba, Demon Slayer: Kimetsu no Yaiba -To the Hashira Training-, Jump Comics, Koyoharu Gotoge, manga

Demon Slayer: Kimetsu no Yaiba – Hashira Training Arc Debuts May 12

Demon Slayer: Kimetsu no Yaiba - Hashira Training Arc premieres on May 12th after the theatrical event of the feature-length opening chapter.

Article Summary Demon Slayer: Hashira Training Arc begins streaming May 12, 2024, on Crunchyroll.

Preceded by a global theatrical event featuring the opening chapter.

Continues Tanjiro's journey with the Demon Slayer Corps Hashira.

Includes appearances by voice actor Natsuki Hanae and producer Yuma Takahashi.

Fresh from the Demon Slayer: Kimetsu no Yaiba -To the Hashira Training- World Tour and theatrical experience, Aniplex of America and Crunchyroll will be exclusively premiere Demon Slayer: Kimetsu no Yaiba Hashira Training Arc on Sunday, May 12th, 2024. As part of the Spring 2024 season lineup, Crunchyroll will simulcast new episodes every week everywhere the service is available, and exclusively in North America, South America, and Europe.

Demon Slayer: Kimetsu no Yaiba is based on the manga series by Koyoharu Gotoge, published under SHUEISHA's JUMP COMICS, and is collected in 23 volumes with over 150 million copies in publication. The animation production is by ufotable. The story begins when Tanjiro Kamado, a boy whose family is killed by a demon, joins the Demon Slayer Corps to turn his younger sister Nezuko back into a human after she is transformed into a demon. Demon Slayer: Kimetsu no Yaiba first premiered in April 2019 with the Tanjiro Kamado, "Unwavering Resolve Arc," followed by the feature film "Mugen Train" in October 2020, and the TV series "Mugen Train Arc" and "Entertainment District Arc" from 2021 through 2022. In 2023, the "Swordsmith Village Arc" debuted on Crunchyroll shortly after its theatrical release.

"To the Hashira Training…

The members of the Demon Slayer Corps and their highest-ranking swordsmen, the Hashira.

In preparation for the forthcoming final battle against Muzan Kibutsuji, the Hashira Training commences. While each carries faith and determination within their hearts, Tanjiro and the Hashira enter a new story."

The first episode of Demon Slayer: Kimetsu no Yaiba Hashira Training Arc premiered globally in movie theaters, along with the gripping finale of the Swordsmith Village Arc, this past February, allowing fans to get a sneak peek at the highly anticipated Hashira Training Arc in one extra-sized blockbuster experience. Fans in select cities, including New York, Berlin, Mexico City, São Paulo, Paris, and London, flocked to the theatrical world tour event, which brought talent from Japan – including Natsuki Hanae, the Japanese voice of main character Tanjiro Kamado, and Aniplex producer Yuma Takahashi, and more – together for these special one-night-only advanced screenings.

Demon Slayer: Kimetsu no Yaiba is streaming on Crunchyroll.

