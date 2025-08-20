Posted in: Anime, Crunchyroll, MLB, Movies, Sports, TV | Tagged: Demon Slayer: Kimetsu no Yaiba, Texas Rangers

Demon Slayer, MLB's Texas Rangers Teaming Up for Big September Event

Demon Slayer: Kimetsu no Yaiba and MLB's Texas Rangers have teamed up for a big event next month to get the word out about "Infinity Castle."

Crunchyroll is teaming up with the Texas Rangers Baseball Club to bring Demon Slayer: Kimetsu no Yaiba Infinity Castle celebrations to life before the film's U.S. release on September 12th. A limited quantity of ticket packages, including a custom Texas Rangers x Tanjiro Kamado jersey, is now available for purchase. On September 9th, Rangers fans and Demon Slayer: Kimetsu no Yaiba fans alike are welcome to attend the game against the Milwaukee Brewers. A limited quantity of ticket packages, including a custom Texas Rangers x Tanjiro Kamado jersey, is now available for purchase.

Demon Slayer: Kimetsu no Yaiba Infinity Castle is the final film that will close out the anime adaptation of the hit manga by Koyoharu Gotoge. The feature films have been consistent box office hits worldwide and often have special events and screenings days before the official theatrical opening. The collaboration with the Texas Rangers will occur on September 9th at Global Life Field at 734 Stadium Dr, Arlington, TX 76011.

Demon Slayer: Kimetsu no Yaiba has won the admiration of millions of fans around the globe since its debut in 2018. The story begins when Tanjiro Kamado, a boy whose family was killed by a demon, joins the Demon Slayer Corps to turn his younger sister Nezuko back into a human after she is transformed into a demon. The first film of the three-part cinematic trilogy represents the final arc and culmination of the hugely popular, award-winning anime shonen series. It is expected to adapt the final chapters of the original manga series, which ran from 2016 and concluded in 2020. The anime series and feature film adaptations have stayed faithful to the manga story but expanded on it in many instances, including extravagant and epic action setpieces created by animation studio ufotable that showcase state-of-the-art animation.

"We are blown away by the sheer excitement for the arrival of Demon Slayer: Kimetsu no Yaiba Infinity Castle through the number of tickets sold in its first day," shared Jerramy Hainline, EVP of Fandango. "The overwhelming response is a true testament to the power of the anime community, and we are so proud to help bring anime into theaters so fans can experience it on the big screen."

Demon Slayer: Kimetsu no Yaiba Infinity Castle, the first feature film in the three-part cinematic trilogy, will be released on September 12th, 2025, in theatres, including IMAX and premium large formats, in the United States and Canada. It will be distributed by Crunchyroll and Sony Pictures Entertainment. Tickets are on sale now at demonslayer-movie.com.

