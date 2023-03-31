Demon Slayer: Swordsmith Village Arc Trailer Released; April Premiere Demon Slayer: Kimetsu no Yaiba Swordsmith Village Arc premieres on Crunchyroll on April 9th, with new episodes out weekly.

Fresh from the Demon Slayer: Kimetsu no Yaiba -To the Swordsmith Village- World Tour and theatrical experience in February, Aniplex of America and Crunchyroll will premiere Demon Slayer: Kimetsu no Yaiba Swordsmith Village Arc starting Sunday, April 9, 2023. As part of its previously announced Spring season lineup, Crunchyroll will simulcast new episodes every week where the service is available, and exclusively in North America, South America, and Europe.

Demon Slayer: Kimetsu no Yaiba is based on the manga series by Koyoharu Gotoge, published under SHUEISHA's JUMP COMICS, which consists of 23 volumes and over 150 million copies in publication. The animation production is by ufotable.

The story begins when Tanjiro Kamado, a boy whose family is killed by a demon, joins the Demon Slayer Corps to turn his younger sister Nezuko back into a human after she is transformed into a demon. In April 2019, the TV anime series Demon Slayer: Kimetsu no Yaiba first premiered with the Tanjiro Kamado, Unwavering Resolve Arc, followed by the release of the feature film Mugen Train in October 2020, and the TV series Mugen Train Arc and Entertainment District Arc from 2021 through 2022.

Starting in February 2023, the feature film world tour kicked off with a worldwide theatrical screening in 95 countries and regions. In April, the TV adaptation of the Swordsmith Village Arc is confirmed to begin airing. The story makes its way to a new location: Tanjiro's journey leads him to the Swordsmith Village, where he reunites with two Hashira, members of the Demon Slayer Corps' highest-ranking swordsmen – Mist Hashira Muichiro Tokito and Love Hashira Mitsuri Kanroji. With the shadows of demons lurking near, a new battle begins for Tanjiro and his comrades.

The first episode of Demon Slayer: Kimetsu no Yaiba Swordsmith Village Arc premiered in movie theaters around the globe during the Demon Slayer: Kimetsu no Yaiba -To the Swordsmith Village- World Tour, which brought talent from Japan to fans for advance screenings in Tokyo, Los Angeles, Mexico City, Paris, Berlin, Seoul, and Taipei. Special guests included Natsuki Hanae, the Japanese voice of main character Tanjiro Kamado, Aniplex producer Yuma Takahashi, and more along with a breathtaking performance by Aimer in select cities.

The Demon Slayer: Kimetsu no Yaiba TV series debuted in 2019, and Demon Slayer -Kimetsu no Yaiba- The Movie: Mugen Train, which took the world by storm in 2020, are currently available to stream on Crunchyroll.

The Japanese voice cast and characters:

Natsuki Hanae as Tanjiro Kamado

Akari Kito as Nezuko Kamado

Hiro Shimono as Zenitsu Agatsuma

Yoshitsugu Matsuoka as Inosuke Hashibira

Kengo Kawanishi as Muichiro Tokito

Kana Hanazawa as Mitsuri Kanroji

Nobuhiko Okamoto as Genya

Toshio Furukawa as Hantengu

Kousuke Toriumi as Gyokko

Dubs for English, Latin American Spanish, Brazilian Portuguese, French, German, and Hindi will be produced and released in the future.