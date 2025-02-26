Posted in: Disney+, Movies, TV | Tagged: descendants, The Rise of Red

Descendants: The Rise Of Red Sequel In Development at Disney

A sequel to the Descendants: The Rise of Red film is on its way from Disney, with stars Kylie Cantrall and Malia Baker set to return.

Kimmy Gatewood directs the untitled film, set in present-day Wonderland, exploring time-travel consequences.

New Descendants include Liamani Segura, Brendon Tremblay, Alexandro Byrd, and Kiara Romero.

Ayo Davis highlights the new movie’s magic and the fans' deep love for the Descendants franchise.

Descendants: The Rise Of Red successfully continued the popular Disney franchise last summer, becoming one of the highest-rated debuts on Disney+ ever and also doing quite well on the Disney Channel. A sequel was all but assured, and today, Disney announced that a sequel is in active development. Stars Kylie Cantrall and Malia Baker will reprise their roles as Princesses Red and Chloe, the daughters of the Queen of Hearts and Cinderella, in the untitled sequel. Leonardo Nam will also be back as Maddix Hatter. Kimmy Gatewood will direct the film.

New Descendants Join The Fun

One of the fun parts of each new film is which descendant of a favorite Disney character will join the fun, and this one will include Liamani Segura as Red's sister Pink, Brendon Tremblay as Max Hatter, Alexandro Byrd as Luis Madrigal, and Kiara Romero as Hazel Hook. Disney also teased what the next film will be about: "Picking up shortly after the events of the 2024 hit film "Descendants: The Rise of Red," the next chapter explores what "happily ever after" is really like for Red and Chloe following their return from their time-traveling adventures. Set primarily in present-day Wonderland, the sequel delves into the warning at the end of the previous movie: "There are consequences when you alter the fabric of time."

"The love for the 'Descendants' franchise runs deep, and the incredible response to 'Descendants: The Rise of Red' last year proved just how much fans are invested in these characters and their stories," said Ayo Davis, President, of Disney Branded Television. "Our next movie will build on that legacy and deliver even more of the magic, music, and heart that make 'Descendants' so special — brought to life by an amazing cast and creative team who continue to elevate this world in new and exciting ways."

In my house, we are huge fans of the franchise. I personally thought The Rise of Red was offensively bad, but the other two members of my household disagreed. I know that this news will be exciting for them; I hope that next time out, I agree. There is currently no release window for the new "Descendants" film.

