Dexter: Original Sin Welcomes Milian, Martinez, Shimizu & Wilson

James Martinez, Christina Milian, Alex Shimizu, and Reno Wilson have joined the cast of Paramount+ with Showtime's Dexter: Original Sin.

Last month, we learned that Paramount+ with Showtime was moving forward with the 10-episode prequel series to the popular Michael C. Hall-starring series – and now, with production officially getting underway today – we have some major casting news for Dexter: Original Sin to pass along. With Clyde Phillips (Dexter, Nurse Jackie) returning as showrunner and executive producer, the prequel series is set 15 years before the original series and looks to chronicle America's favorite serial killer – and how he came to be. To help do that are James Martinez (Love Victor), Christina Milian (Falling Inn Love), Alex Shimizu (The Blacklist), and Reno Wilson (Mike & Molly) – joining a cast that includes Patrick Gibson (Shadow and Bone) as our lead, Christian Slater (Mr. Robot) as Harry Morgan, Dexter's adoptive father and homicide detective; and Molly Brown (Senior Year) as Dexter's younger sister, Debra Morgan. Martinez plays Angel Batista, an up-and-coming homicide detective at Miami Metro Police Department who leads with his heart. Milian's Maria LaGuerta is Miami Metro's first female homicide detective, while Shimizu's Vince Masuka is a forensic analyst who eagerly shares his expertise while relishing the chance to boss around his new intern, Dexter Morgan. Finally, Wilson is on board as Bobby Watt, Harry's longtime partner and confidant.

Previously, Paramount+ with Showtime released an official logline/overview – one that clearly establishes its connections to what we already know of Dexter's past – it will be fascinating to see what new layers could be added. Here's a look: "Set in 1991 Miami, 'Dexter: Original Sin' follows Dexter (Gibson) as he transitions from student to avenging serial killer. When his bloodthirsty urges can't be ignored any longer, Dexter must learn to channel his inner darkness. With the guidance of his father, Harry (Slater), he adopts a Code designed to help him find and kill people who deserve to be eliminated from society without getting on law enforcement's radar. This is a particular challenge for young Dexter as he begins a forensics internship at the Miami Metro Police Department."

The prequel series is executive produced by Phillips and produced by Showtime Studios and Counterpart Studios. Executive producers also include Hall, Scott Reynolds (Jessica Jones), Mary Leah Sutton (Resident Evil), Tony Hernandez (Emily In Paris), and Lilly Burns (Russian Doll), with the series being produced by Robert Lloyd Lewis (The Lincoln Lawyer). Reuniting with Slater is Heathers' Michael Lehmann, who serves as directing executive producer.

