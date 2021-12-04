Dexter Unleashes His Dark Passenger in "New Blood" Episode 5 Preview

Dexter Morgan (Michael C. Hall) is one of the rare examples of a father who really doesn't want his son following in his footsteps. But after last week's reveal about Harrison's (Jack Alcott) stabbing, he might not have much of a choice. On a quick side note? How screwed up would it be if John Lithgow's Trinity Killer was Harrison's "Dark Passenger"? Raises a whole ton of questions. And that's just a small part of what's in store with this week's episode "Runaway." Molly (Jamie Chung) is now helping Angela (Julia Jones) with her investigation into the missing girls, and what they find might just end up leading them back to Iron Lake. Because that cabin that Kurt (Clancy Brown) sure did look eerily familiar. So with all of that in mind, here's a look at the official preview images, overview, and promo for the next chapter of Showtime's Dexter: New Blood:

Dexter: New Blood Episode 5 "Runaway": Dexter's method of protecting his son from drugs unleashes his Dark Passenger in a very impulsive way. Meanwhile, Angela and Molly take a trip to New York City that leaves them wondering about a well-respected member of the community. Directed by Marcos Siega and written by Veronica West.

And in this edition of the Dexter: New Blood Wrap-Up podcast, Jamie Chung (Molly Park) and episode writer Tony Saltzman join host & EP Scott Reynolds to discuss "H is for Hero":

Clancy Brown (The Shawshank Redemption, Carnivàle), Julia Jones (The Mandalorian), Alano Miller (Sylvie's Love), Johnny Sequoyah (Believe), Jack Alcott (The Good Lord Bird), Michael Cyril Creighton (Game Night, Dash & Lily), David Magidoff (The Morning Show), Jamie Chung (Lovecraft Country), and Oscar Wahlberg (Manchester By the Sea) will be joining Hall for the series' return. Original series star Jennifer Carpenter will be returning to the role of Debra Morgan, while John Lithgow returns to his Emmy Award-winning role as Season 4's "Trinity Killer" Arthur Mitchell. Showrunner & writer Clyde Phillips, Hall, John Goldwyn, Sara Colleton, Bill Carraro, and Scott Reynolds executive produce. Marcos Siega executive produces as well as directs six episodes of the season.