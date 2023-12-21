Posted in: CBS, Paramount+, Preview, streaming, Trailer, TV | Tagged: cbs, dick van dyke, paramount, preview, trailer

Dick Van Dyke Special: CBS Throws Actor/Comedian 98th Birthday Party

With the birthday special set to hit CBS screens tonight, here's a special extended preview for Dick Van Dyke 98 Years of Magic.

In honor of the beloved actor & comedian's 98th birthday, CBS has lined up a birthday celebration deserving of Dick Van Dyke. And now, we have an extended preview of what viewers can expect when Dick Van Dyke 98 Years of Magic hits CBS screens tonight (9:01-11 pm ET/PT) as well as streaming on Paramount+. Looking for a tease of who you can expect before diving into the previews below? How about Julie Andrews, Jason Alexander, Skylar Astin, Carol Burnett, Ted Danson, Amanda Kloots, Zachary Levi, Rita Ora, Rob Reiner, Jane Seymour, JoJo Siwa… and a serious amount more, either performing, offering well-wishes – or both.

"I started with CBS under contract in 1955 with the CBS morning show, then 'The Dick Van Dyke Show' and 'Diagnosis Murder,'" shared Van Dyke when news of the special was first announced. "I've been with the CBS family for almost 70 years, and I couldn't be prouder. I'm incredibly honored that CBS will be throwing a 98th birthday special for me. Can't wait to be part of the show!" Now, here's a look at some previews for tonight's event, followed by an overview and rundown of who's set to perform/appear:

GRAMMY®, Emmy® and Tony® Award winner Van Dyke is one of the most beloved and legendary stars. He has inspired generations of performers and will be honored for his incredible contributions to the arts and entertainment. The tribute will travel back in time to the iconic set of THE DICK VAN DYKE SHOW and feature dazzling music and dance spectacles, heartfelt performances, special guests and a magical holiday number. The two-hour tribute event will also showcase songs and archival footage from the best of his nearly full century career, encompassing "Mary Poppins," "Bye Bye Birdie," "Chitty Chitty Bang Bang" and more.

Performances during the special event include:

• Jason Alexander performs "Chitty Chitty Bang Bang" and "Let's Go Fly a Kite"

• Zachary Levi performs "Jolly Holliday"

• Skylar Astin and Amanda Kloots perform "Put on a Happy Face"

• Amber Riley performs "Chim Chim Cheree"

• Rita Ora performs "Supercalifragilisticexpialidocious"

• Beth Behrs and Tichina Arnold perform "Have Yourself a Merry Little Christmas"

• Jojo Siwa performs "Step in Time"

• Weird Al performs "The Dick Van Dyke" theme song

• Rufus Wainwright performs "Hushabye Mountain"

In addition, viewers can expect to see a number of familiar faces popping in to honor the iconic actor/comedian – including Julie Andrews, Judd Apatow, David Archuleta, Mel Brooks, Carol Burnett, Jim Carrey, Cedric the Entertainer, Stephen Colbert, David Copperfield, Darren Criss, Ted Danson, Roma Downey, Brad Garrett, Mark Hamill, Tony Hawk, Derek Hough, Ken Jeong, John Lithgow, Jenny McCarthy, Lin-Manuel Miranda, Penn + Teller, Rob Reiner, Craig Robinson, Jane Seymour, William Shatner, Martin Short, Harry Shum Jr., Mary Steenburgen, and Stanley Tucci. CBS's Dick Van Dyke 98 Years of Magic is executive produced by Craig Plestis and Clara Plestis of Smart Dog Media. Deena Katz will cast and executive produce, Ashley Edens serves as showrunner, and Dick Van Dyke and his wife, Arlene Silver, will produce along with White Label Productions.

