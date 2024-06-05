Posted in: Dropout, TV | Tagged: Dimension 20, TTRPG

Dimension 20 Reveals New Season: Never Stop Blowing Up

Dropout has released the latest trailer for the next season of Dimension 20, as the chaos of Never Stop Blowing Up arrives.

Article Summary Dimension 20 launches explosive new season: Never Stop Blowing Up.

Chaos ensues as heroes traverse a wild action VHS tape adventure.

Trailer released; show premieres with narrative gameplay on June 26, 2024.

Brennan Lee Mulligan returns as GM with an ensemble cast.

Dropout has revealed the latest season of Dimension 20 on thew way, as things get a lot more explosive in the latest game called Never Stop Blowing Up. In what looks like the craziest setup the team has ever put together from top to bottom, this season will throw six unlikely heroes into the middle of an old VHS tape that has a copy of an action flick by the same name. Much like their previous seasons, this one will focus on a fantastic narrative in which all six members must work together to not just live out the movie until the end but figure out a way to escape without ending up in the explosions themselves.

Will they be able to make it out of this one alive without looking at the explosion behind them? Or will they just end up as another extra in the credits who died without any lines, as they were just two days from retirement? We have the latest trailer for you to check out here, along with more info on the season and its cast, as the show will debut on June 26, 2024.

Dimension 20: Never Stop Blowing Up

In this season of the platform's beloved actual play series, six down-on-their-luck strip-mall employees are sucked into a magic VHS tape, transforming into high-octane action heroes – and must figure out how to navigate the movie to get home. The ten-episode season will be led by Game Master and Dimension 20 creator Brennan Lee Mulligan. The cast of Dimension 20: Never Stop Blowing Up will include:

Jacob Wysocki as Andy 'Dang' Litefoot / Greg Stocks

as Andy 'Dang' Litefoot / Greg Stocks Ify Nwadiwe as Wendell Morris / Vic Ethanol

as Wendell Morris / Vic Ethanol Ally Beardsley as Russell Feeld / Jennifer Drips

as Russell Feeld / Jennifer Drips Alex Song-Xia as Liv Skyler / Kingskin

as Liv Skyler / Kingskin Isabella Roland as Paula Donvalson (neé Buocadifuoco) / Jack Manhattan

as Paula Donvalson (neé Buocadifuoco) / Jack Manhattan Rekha Shankar as Usha Rao / G-13

