Disney+ Launches Ad-Supported Plan for Late 2022, Global Expand 2023

With the major announcements of the more adult-oriented Netflix live-action Marvel series making their debut on Disney Plus on March 16 and subsequent parental control feature being introduced, the streamer is looking to expand their service by including an ad-supported subscription tier to supplement their existing $7.99 monthly plan. Ironically, the predominantly Disney-owned Hulu already supports a similar ad-supported subscription plan and in fact, is offered in a bundle with the standard Disney+ and ESPN+ package.

There is no pricing or specific launch date set at the moment, but there are plans to expand internationally with the Disney+ AVOD plan in 2023, the company announced. Disney said the ad-supported version of Disney+ is a "building block" for the company's target of reaching 230 million-260 million subscribers worldwide by the end of its 2024 fiscal year. At the end of 2021, Disney+ had 129.8 million paying customers worldwide, gaining 11.8 million for the quarter ended Jan. 1, 2022. When Disney Plus was originally announced in 2019, executives were initially non-committal on engaging on an AVOD model at the time. Major competitors in Paramount's Paramount Plus and NBC Universal's Peacock do offer AVOD options with the earlier offering a bundle package with Paramount's premium cable network Showtime with their own streaming platform. Netflix and Amazon's Prime Video do not offer AVOD options in their plans.

"Expanding access to Disney Plus to a broader audience at a lower price point is a win for everyone — consumers, advertisers, and our storytellers," Kareem Daniel, chairman of Disney Media and Entertainment Distribution, said in announcing the plans. "More consumers will be able to access our amazing content. Advertisers will be able to reach a wider audience, and our storytellers will be able to share their incredible work with more fans and families." "Since its launch, advertisers have been clamoring for the opportunity to be part of Disney Plus, and not just because there's a growing demand for more streaming inventory," Rita Ferro, president of advertising for Disney Media and Entertainment Distribution, said in a statement. "Disney Plus with advertising will offer marketers the most premium environment in streaming with our most beloved brands, Disney, Pixar, Star Wars, Marvel and National Geographic."