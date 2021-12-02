Star Wars Boba Fett Re-Armored Figure Coming Soon from S.H. Figuarts

It is honestly a mystery what the Hasbro Star Wars team is up to since we still barely have any The Mandalorian Season 2 collectibles. Thankfully Tamashii Nations is helping move the process along as they unveiled their impressive Rearmored Boba Fett figure. This iconic bounty hunter is back from the dead and is about to make a new name for himself by taking over Jabba's Organization. The S.H. Figuarts is loaded with detail, articulation, fabric parts and included just the right amount of accessories. Boba Fett will feature an unhelmeted head sculpt, jet pack with effect pieces, chain code attachment, as well as his signature blasters. His skirt will be fabric, and the added black just gives him some new flair. The Boba Fett S.H. Figuarts should be priced around $75, pre-orders are not live just yet, and his product page can be found here.

"Boba Fett", who made a surprising comeback in Season 2 of "The Mandalorian" currently being distributed on "Disney Plus", is now available at S.H.Figuarts! Wearing the restored armor that has been active since the second half of "Mandalorian" Season 2, "S.H.Figuarts Boba Fett" also comes with the first real face head. Parts such as missile launch effect and jet pack jet effect are also included, allowing you to reproduce impressive scenes."

"The skirt is made of cloth, and the hose on the right arm is made of soft material, so you can pose freely. You can recreate the scene that introduced yourself to the Mandalorian by using the attached real face head and chain code effect. Play value will be further enhanced if you line up with "S.H.Figuarts Mandalorian (Din Jalin)" (sold separately. Missile launch can be reproduced with effect parts. A small blaster (gun) is also included, allowing you to recreate various action scenes."

Set Contents

Body

Replacement head

Replacement wrist left and right each three

rifle

gun

Jet pack

missile

Empty holster

Launch effect parts for missiles

Jet pack injection effect parts

Chain cord effect parts