Doctor Who: 5 Casting Moves Russell T Davies Needs to Make (BCTV DD)

Before we get to today's BCTV Daily Dispatch, let me explain why I've had Doctor Who on the brain over the past few days. As you know, current Doctor Jodie Whittaker and showrunner Chris Chibnall are ending their runs this fall with the "Centenary Special." But before we get our incoming Doctor Ncuti Gatwa (Sex Education is excellent, btw) for Series 14 in 2023, incoming-returning showrunner Russell T. Davies has something in play for the show's 60th anniversary. Cool, right? And then we learned that David Tennant would be back as the Tenth Doctor along with Catherine Tate, resuming her role as Donna Noble. Then we got to add Yasmin Finney into the mix, as a character with the interesting name of "Rose." Again, very cool. Following that, the news broke that Neil Patrick Harris was also joining the cast, and that's when… well… I decided I wanted to have a little fun. Because if Davies is looking to go the "big guest stars" route to drum up business, then I say take a page out of "The Philosophy of 'Riverdale'" and go all-in. To that end, we're offering up five big picks on who Davies could consider to break out some headlines:

(1) The Muppets: First off, I always imagined a "Muppets Doctor Who" with Kermit as the Doctor, Scooter as his companion, Miss Piggy as River Song, and Statler & Waldorf as a two-man take on The Master. That said, Pepe the King Prawn should be the one who makes the cut as a potential addition to the cast (and yes, I know he's not an original but that's fine).

(2) Vin Diesel: For two reasons. First, who else are you going to trust to "Tokyo Drift" the TARDIS between two Daleks ships while never once blinking (or emoting as a human being would)? Second, we would get this line: "You don't just got companions, Doctor. You got family."

(3) John Barrowman: Nah… just f***ing with you. Wanted to see if you're still paying attention…

(3) Elon Musk: Now, I know most of you started thinking "The Master" when you read that. But seriously, would The Master need this much time to take over Twitter? Maybe he could play a mad scientist who creates a race of fuel-efficient Cybermen who have difficulties finding charging stations but get solid mileage in the city?

(4) Eagly (from HBO Max's "Peacemaker"): It's almost insulting to have to make the case for one of the biggest breakout stars from James Gunn's The Suicide Squad spinoff series. Simply put, there isn't a Doctor out there (even William Hartnell) who wouldn't be more badass coming out of the TARDIS with an ass-kicking companion eagle on their shoulder. And he gives great hugs, too!

(5) Jeff Ross: So what do Pamela Anderson, William Shatner, Flavor Flav, Bob Saget, Larry the Cable Guy, Joan Rivers, David Hasselhoff, Donald Trump, Charlie Sheen, Roseanne Barr, James Franco, Justin Bieber, Rob Lowe, Bruce Willis, and Alec Baldwin have in common? They've all been third-degree-burned by the "Roastmaster General" himself. Look, the Doctor doesn't like to resort to violence anyway, right? Then you have Ross step out from the TARDIS with his "sonic microphone" to "roast" their enemies into submission.

Now here's a look at today's BCTV Daily Dispatch, a rundown of our television & streaming coverage from the past 24 hours:

