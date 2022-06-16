Better Call Saul, Doctor Who, McMahon & More: BCTV Daily Dispatch

You and I, we're like 4 year olds./We want to know why and how come about everything/We want to reveal ourselves at will and speak our minds/And never talk small and be intuitive/And question mightily and find god my tortured beacon/We need to find like-minded companions/If we were their condemnations/If we were their projections/If we were our paranoias I'd be joining you/If we were our incomes/If we were our obsessions/If we were our afflictions I'd be joining you… and The BCTV Daily Dispatch! With respect to Alanis Morissette and "Joining You" as our opening "long-distance dedication," welcome back to Bleeding Cool TV's "big tent" look at what we've been doing for the past 24 hours that you might've missed or might want to check out again. We're talking about everything from news and reviews to interviews and opinion pieces- all for your television-obsessed enjoyment. Our line-up of news, reviews, opinions, commentary, and everything in-between for this morning covered a wide range of topics, including Grant Morrison trying to steal Doctor Who showrunner Russell T. Davies' thunder, our concerns for the fate of Rhea Seehorn's Kim Wexler from Better Call Saul growing by the day, The Boys offering us a look at Paul Reiser's The Legend, the WWE board investigating a $3m hush payment with Vince McMahon's name on it, Paramount+ dropping a look at Sylvester Stallone in Taylor Sheridan's Tulsa King, HBO Max's Pretty Little Liars: Original Sin dropping a disturbing teaser, She-Hulk: Attorney at Law star Ginger Gonzaga digging her MCU experience, and tons more!

Now here's a look at BCTV Daily Dispatch's articles for Thursday, June 16, 2022:

Sasha Banks Reportedly Released By WWE But Who Initiated?

Legacies: Joseph Morgan Shares Poetic Words with Fans; Finale Preview

Young Justice: Weisman & Jones Discuss Earth-16 Post "Phantoms"

G4 & LCS To Launch Weekly Esports Series Called G4 Gameday LCS

Chucky S02 Welcomes Meg Tilly, Gina Gershon, Joe Pantoliano & More

WWE Board Investigating Vince McMahon $3M Settlement Payment: Report

Grant Morrison Plans To Replace Russell T Davies On Doctor Who

NXT 2.0 Recap 6/14: Did The Creeds Survive Their 1st Title Defense?

Moriarty: The Devil's Game: Dominic Monaghan Leads New "Holmes" Take

Stranger Things 4: See How Jamie Campbell Bower Became Vecna

The Flash S08E18: Matt Letscher Likes "Crazy-Ass Way" Thawne Returns

Monsters At Work: Disney+ Series Clocks In for Season 2 Shift In 2023

Ironheart: Good Girls Star Manny Montana Joins Cast as Series Regular

Pretty Little Liars: Original Sin Teaser Offers Clues to A's Motives

Tulsa King: Taylor Sheridan, Sylvester Stallone Mob Drama Drops Teaser

Avatar: Paramount, Nickelodeon Set to Develop 3 Animated Films

A Piece of The Simpsons History Can Be Yours With This Special Auction

The Boys Season 3 Introduces Viewers to Paul Reiser's The Legend

Better Call Saul: Rhea Seehorn's 7-Word Tease Fuels More Kim Concerns

Doctor Who: Neil Gaiman Has His "Who Skills" Called Into Question

The Orville: Penny Johnson Jerald's Message for Fans Wanting Season 4

She-Hulk Mixes "Smart Satire" with "Cool Feminist Commentary": Gonzaga

Fear the Walking Dead: Garret Dillahunt Liked John Dorie, Hated Heat

Reading Rainbow: LeVar Burton Talks Fred Rogers Friendship, Influence

