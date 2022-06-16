Miro Earns Shot at All-Atlantic Championship at Forbidden Door

The card for AEW x NJPW Forbidden Door is shaping up with several developments happening on AEW Dynamite: Road Rager this week. Miro won a qualifying match against Ethan Page to earn a spot in the four-way at Forbidden Door to determine the first All-Atlantic champion. Pac is also set to compete in that match, along with either Malakai Black or Penta Oscuro, and one of two competitors from NJPW, depending on the results of two more qualifying matches to take place before the PPV.

Also happening at Forbidden Door is an AEW Women's World Championship match between Toni Storm and champion Thunder Rosa, and in a shocking development, Storm defeated Britt Baker on Dynamite this week to build some momentum for the match. The Chadster is absolutely shocked by this because Britt Baker never loses and is the focus of the women's division even when she isn't champion. At least, that's what The Chadster keeps telling himself to ensure he knows that AEW's women's division can never compete with WWE's, but between this recent expansion and the fact that Sasha Banks may join AEW soon, The Chadster is just so upset he chugged an entire one and a half White Claw seltzers and then felt sick all night last night. Thanks a lot, Tony Khan!

Also on AEW Dynamite last night, Orange Cassidy returned to interrupt a beatdown by Will Ospreay and United Empire on FTR and the Best Friends, which set up a match for Forbidden Door between Cassidy and Ospreay for the IWGP United States Championship. Not settled is who will face new IWGP Heavyweight Champion Jay White, since White appeared on Dynamite to attack Hangman Page and declare that Page won't get the title shot, but then said Adam Cole won't get one either. The Chadster agrees with White that Cole shouldn't get that shot since he literally stabbed Vince McMahon right in the back by leaving NXT to join AEW, but The Chadster fears this is all a setup to make a triple threat at Forbidden Door instead, which will really cheese The Chadster off. Auughh man! So unfair!

Another Forbidden Door match booked on AEW Dynamite this week is Chris Jericho, Sammy Guevara, and Minoru Suzuki taking on Eddie Kingston, Wheeler Yuta, and Shota Umino. That joins the already scheduled Jon Moxley vs. Hiroshi Tanahashi for the Interim AEW Championship match for what is already a pretty full Forbidden Door card, with more to probably be added before AEW and NJPW team up to bully The Chadster's beloved WWE at the United Center in Chicago on June 26th, which is just so disrespectful to WWE and everything Vince McMahon has done for the wrestling business.

Posted in: AEW, Sports, TV | Tagged: aew, dynamite, recaps, wrestling