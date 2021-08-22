Doctor Who: BBC Vid Honors Best Moments of David Tennant's 10th Doctor

We could have sworn the official Doctor Who YouTube channel had already released a "Best of the 10th Doctor" video compilation a year ago, but alas we were wrong. They actually released a "Best of Season 2" compilation of the new show, which was David Tennant's first season as the 10th Doctor. Not to worry. The BBC vid kiddies have corrected that omission by releasing a "Best of the 10th Doctor" video compilation this week. It's 51 minutes – and it's only Part 1!

It begins, of course, with the moment that the 9th Doctor (Christopher Eccleston) regenerates into the 10th (Tennant). It's interesting to remember that moment back in 2005. Doctor Who had been reintroduced to the world. It had been off the air about 16 years, barring the 1996 TV movie starring Paul McGann that was quickly forgotten by the general public. Russell T. Davies took the show back to its roots and a whole generation of kids were experiencing the Doctor for the first time. That includes the idea of regeneration, where a fatally wounded Doctor can regenerate into a new person when Eccleston decided to leave the show after just one series. As Davies said, this made the show endlessly renewable as you could replace its entire cast once every few years and have a completely new show with the same premises, and it could run forever. The unknown Tennant's entrance is one of the best introductions an actor could possibly hope for. He came on without the 9th Doctor's morose melancholy and imbued the character with a cheery sense of mischief.

It might be telling that they're releasing a "Best of the 10th Doctor" compilation now when speculation is rife about who the 14th Doctor is going to be once Jodie Whittaker leaves in 2022. According to rumour, the BBC is hoping for a new Doctor, whether male or female, who's more of a proactive trickster god that's a cross between the 7th (Sylvester McCoy) and the 10th Doctor. Tennant's run was when the show started getting international exposure and it didn't hurt that quite a few female viewers were seriously into him. He became the internet's Genius Geek Boyfriend, and the show was at its peak in popularity in both the UK and internationally. This was a confluence of the right actor, the way the character was written, and the most creative and surprising storylines when everything was still new and cool. That's the combination the BBC is hoping to recapture in the next showrunner and lead actor.

Doctor Who is streaming in the US on HBO Max and in the UK on BBC iPlayer.

