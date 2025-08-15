Think we're heading for a Doctor Who drought and things will be quiet for a while? Well, think again! The BBC has launched The Whoniverse Show, a brand-new digital magazine-style series produced by BBC Studios Digital Brands, premieres today exclusively on the official Doctor Who YouTube channel, hosted by fans and podcasters Tyrell Charles, Christel Dee and Krystina Arielle.

From breaking news, special features, episode breakdowns, and new product launches, to interviews and fan spotlights, The Whoniverse Show focuses on the latest happenings in the Whoniverse, offering a fresh and engaging look at everything Doctor Who. Each episode delivers coverage tailored for fans worldwide, celebrating the shared passion and legacy of the global Doctor Who fandom. The first episode is hosted by Tyrell Charles and Christel Dee, with US correspondent Krystina Arielle reporting directly from San Diego Comic-Con 2025.