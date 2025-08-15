Posted in: BBC, Doctor Who, TV | Tagged: doctor who
Doctor Who: BBC's The Whoniverse Show Materializes on YouTube (VIDEO)
The BBC has launched The Whoniverse Show on YouTube, hosted by Doctor Who fan podcasters Christel Dee and Tyrell Charles. Here's a look!
Think we're heading for a Doctor Who drought and things will be quiet for a while? Well, think again! The BBC has launched The Whoniverse Show, a brand-new digital magazine-style series produced by BBC Studios Digital Brands, premieres today exclusively on the official Doctor Who YouTube channel, hosted by fans and podcasters Tyrell Charles, Christel Dee and Krystina Arielle.
From breaking news, special features, episode breakdowns, and new product launches, to interviews and fan spotlights, The Whoniverse Show focuses on the latest happenings in the Whoniverse, offering a fresh and engaging look at everything Doctor Who. Each episode delivers coverage tailored for fans worldwide, celebrating the shared passion and legacy of the global Doctor Who fandom. The first episode is hosted by Tyrell Charles and Christel Dee, with US correspondent Krystina Arielle reporting directly from San Diego Comic-Con 2025.
Highlights from the very first episode include:
- A deep dive into UNIT's top-secret facility, The Black Archive – both the physical immersive experience recently unveiled in San Diego and its digital counterpart on the Doctor Who website
- A visit to the Doctor Who exhibition, Worlds of Wonder: Where Science Meets Fiction, currently at the Comic-Con Museum in San Diego
- A look at the mysterious Prop of the Month
- A special retrospective review of Terror of the Zygons, marking 50 years this month since its original broadcast
- A showcase of incredible fan art from across the fandom
- A special hands-on (and hatson!) look at some of the new merchandise from the BBC Shop
- And some breaking news – with an exclusive new book announcement from Penguin Random House
Luke Spillane, Head of Digital Fandom, BBC Studios, commented: "'The Whoniverse Show' is a celebration of everything we love about 'Doctor Who': a show made by fans, for fans! Whether you've been watching forever or just stepped aboard the TARDIS, this show is your front-row seat to the heart of the fandom. Expect surprises, special guests, and a whole lot of 'Who'!"
Tune in now on the official Doctor Who YouTube Channel. New episodes will be posted periodically to celebrate one of the most iconic sci-fi franchises in television history.