Posted in: Audio Dramas, BBC, Doctor Who, Preview, streaming, TV | Tagged: big finish, dark gallifrey, doctor who, morbius, preview

Doctor Who: Big Finish Unleashes "Dark Gallifrey: Morbius" Details

Big Finish Productions released details on Dark Gallifrey: Morbius, the opening trilogy of audio dramas kicking off an epic Doctor Who event.

Earlier this month, Big Finish Productions rolled out the intel on its upcoming 24-part full-cast Doctor Who audio drama event, Dark Gallifrey. When it comes to Time Lords – as much as we would like to think that they're all heroic… traveling through time & space… saving the day time and time again? Well, it turns out that not all of them are so noble – and those are the Time Lords getting the spotlight for this epic endeavor. That means listeners can expect more from Morbius (Samuel West), The War Master (Sir Derek Jacobi), Missy (Michelle Gomez), and The Master (Eric Roberts) – with each getting their own three-part stories (with more intel coming soon). Starting this April, Dark Gallifrey: Morbius focuses on the war-mongering Time Lord who led Gallifrey to its first civil war before being defeated and executed for his efforts. Tom Baker's Fourth Doctor would defeat a resurrected Morbius in the 1976 television episode "The Brain of Morbius," only for the Time Lord to rise once again in 2008's The Eighth Doctor Adventures audio drama "The Vengeance of Morbius." Now, West's Morbius returns for a trilogy of audio adventures – each penned by Tim Foley (Torchwood: Dissected).

"Part 1": The time has come for the last Time Lord battleship, the Proteus, to leave the planet Karn and return to Gallifrey victorious. But her voyage home will not be easy. The Captain is sick, the crew is restless, and there are dark forces lurking in the hold below…

"Part 2": When disaster strikes the Proteus, Captain Argento and her crew must fight for their lives and the fate of all Time Lords. What is out there on the ice? Who hides in the impossible temple? As loyalties shift and secrets emerge, the cult of Morbius lies in wait to bring about the General's return…

"Part 3": Morbius has been brought back to life on the Isle of the Dead. But a desperate Captain Argento has called for help and received an unlikely ally. Here is a stranger who knows the tyrant of old and is the only one who can put his plans on ice. But perhaps even the Doctor cannot stop the threat of Dark Gallifrey…

Along with West, Dark Gallifrey: Morbius also stars Rachel Atkins (as the recently regenerated Captain Argento), Lara Lemon (as Gilda, a meek Sisterhood of Karn apothecary), Hywel Morgan, Andrew French, Mina Anwar, Justin Avoth & Janet Henfrey – with "Part 3" featuring a guest appearance by Baker's Fourth Doctor.

"'Dark Gallifrey' is a sprawling, multi-story event in which all the most dastardly Time Lords are being let out of the box in various unexpected ways. Some stories are very dark, others are wickedly funny, and some are absolutely insane," shared Series Producer Rob Valentine. "Expect a rogue's gallery of Gallifrey's most diabolical villains all taking to the stage. Their stories are wildly different, scripted by some of Big Finish's most acclaimed writers… and, behind it all, something massive is brewing."

What You Need to Know: The Worlds of Doctor Who – Dark Gallifrey will be released monthly – with the first two trilogies set to drop between April and September 2024, and two more trilogies released each year until the final release in 2027.

"Dark Gallifrey" Pre-Order Options: Each chapter of Dark Gallifrey is now available for pre-order as a single-disc collector's edition CD (+ download for just £10.99) – or download only (for just £8.99). In addition, listeners can also pre-order a year's worth of Dark Gallifrey stories for each of the four years the series will run – with each year (two trilogies in each) available for just £60 (on collector's edition CD + download) or £50 (download only). But if you want to make sure that you're locked in for the entire run, you can pre-order Dark Gallifrey (all eight trilogies) for £210 (on collector's edition CD + download) – or £188 (download only).

But if you're looking for additional information on the epic 24-part audio drama adventure, head on over to the Big Finish website's The Worlds of Doctor Who – Dark Gallifrey page.

Enjoyed this? Please share on social media!

Stay up-to-date and support the site by following Bleeding Cool on Google News today!