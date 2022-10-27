Doctor Who: Capaldi Not Eyeing Return: "I've Sort of Done My Time"

Speaking with SFX Magazine earlier this month, 12th Doctor Peter Capaldi expressed his concerns that having too many Doctors dilutes the importance of each individual Doctor appearing in a special episode of the BBC's Doctor Who (in this case, the upcoming 60th-anniversary special event). "It's very hard to imagine how you'd get a decent crack of the whip when there's 14 of you, you know? So I think I'd rather leave it as is because I loved my time on Doctor Who and loved doing it," he explained, adding with a laugh, "I don't want to be Doctor Who's assistant. It used to drive me insane on 'Doctor Who,' not being able to talk about anything. It's like, 'Who cares?!' But then I get into trouble." And then "The Power of The Doctor" happened, and the landscape of the long-running sci-fi series changed dramatically.

Jodie Whittaker was out as the 13th… with David Tennant returning as now the 10th & 14th. That means Ncuti Gatwa will be the 15th… and also appearing with Tennant (as well as Catherine Tate and others) in Russell T. Davies' anniversary episodes. Confused? You're not alone, but thankfully we have about 13 months to try to figure it all out before November 2023 hits. So instead of appearing with a whole gaggle of Doctors, Tennant gets to return briefly on his own. Is that something that would interest Capaldi? Doesn't sounds like it, based on his response to RadioTimes.com while promoting Amazon's Prime Video series The Devil's Hour. "I don't think so, no. I love 'Doctor Who.' I love it in all of its forms. But I've sort of done my time on it, and I like the idea that you leave that as it is instead of constantly digging up more of it," Capaldi explained. That said, he's looking forward to what the show has in store for the future, adding, "I think the show's wonderful, and I look forward to seeing what happens next."