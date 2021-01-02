Doctor Who Cast & Crew Share Goodbyes to Bradley Walsh, Tosin Cole

As we mentioned in our previous post, Doctor Who Festive "Revolution of the Daleks" saw the Doctor (Jodie Whittaker), Captain Jack Harkness (John Barrowman), Yaz (Mandip Gill), Graham (Bradley Walsh), and Ryan (Tosin Cole) saving the Earth from the Doctor's arch-enemies- but the status quo on board the TARDIS was changed forever as the show looks to Series 13 and beyond. Though it was revealed weeks ago that Walsh's Graham and Cole's Ryan would be departing the series, nothing quite prepares you for dealing with those moments when they're actually happening- and we're the viewers. Just imagines what it's like for "Team TARDIS"- on both sides of the camera.

For a look behind the scenes at how the cast and crew handled saying goodbye to Walsh and Cole and what the final days of filming looked like, check out the following behind-the-scenes featurette from "Revolution of the Daleks":

Showrunner Chris Chibnall and the team are already hard at work on Series 13 production, revealing last month, "We're filming as we speak. We've got lots of new characters, new monsters, some old ones coming back. We're only a few weeks in. It's very different, but we obviously have to work in a very different way, under COVID protocols. So, it's not without its challenges, but every series of 'Doctor Who' has had its challenges. At the moment, everybody's smiling." Now for the question that we're sure he's going to hear a lot over the next several months: so when will viewers be able to see it? Surprisingly, it sounds like Chibnall does know- it's just that there are some "higher powers" out there who would prefer he stay quiet for now. "Yeah, I've got an idea," Chibnall answered with a laugh. "But Charlotte Moore (BBC Chief Content Officer) would send 'the boys' round if I told you any hints. As soon as finish it, I promise we'll put it on telly straight away."

And even though their "Revolution" may be over (for now), is there any possibility of seeing the domed big-bads make a return in Series 13? Chibnall wouldn't say one way or another- but he did confirm that some familiar faces of the monster persuasion will be making their returns. "Yes, more monsters are coming back. There are ones who've appeared over the past 15 years that are deserving of another visit in the next series. In fact, they're probably formulating their plans as we speak…"