Posted in: BBC, Conventions, Disney+, Events, Pop Culture, TV | Tagged: daredevil, doctor who, L.A. Comic Con

Doctor Who, Daredevil Stars Set for L.A. Comic Con; Tix Info Released

Daredevil: Born Again stars Charlie Cox, Jon Bernthal, and Vincent D’Onofrio, and Doctor Who stars David Tennant, Billie Piper, and Freema Agyeman are set for L.A. Comic Con.

Set to run September 26-28, L.A. Comic Con 2025 kicked off its "Early Bird" ticket sales officially going live by rolling out the first round of guests – and if you're a fan of Daredevil: Born Again and Doctor Who, you might want to pay attention. Coming off a year that saw over 126,000 attendees experience 900 artists and vendors, 200+ panels, dozens of experiences and activations, and much more. This year, the L.A. Comic Con team is working hard to raise the bar set by last year's edition. Helping them do that are the six folks we have a feeling you may have heard of before: Charlie Cox, Jon Bernthal, and Vincent D'Onofrio from Daredevil: Born Again, along with David Tennant, Billie Piper, and Freema Agyeman from Doctor Who. Between the second season of "Born Again" already filming (for a March 2026 debut) and Piper's headline-grabbing appearance at the end of the Doctor Who Season 2 finale, we have a feeling that there's going to be a lot to talk about.

"Los Angeles fans deserve the best Con in the known universe," shared Chris DeMoulin, CEO/GM of Los Angeles Comic Con parent company Comikase Entertainment Inc. "So in 2025, we will continue to level up — with the talent they've asked for, bigger and better activations, diverse artists and shopping, and more ways than ever for attendees to connect with the fandoms they love. We strive to make L.A.'s Con the place where passionate fans from every corner of pop culture can come together and discover what makes Los Angeles such a special place to gather, geek out, and celebrate the stories and artists we all love." DeMoulin continued, "As we build all the elements for each new show, we're so excited to share everything we have in store with the fans. This upcoming show promises to be one you won't want to miss, so circle September 26-28, 2025 on your calendars right now! As our old colleague Stan Lee used to say, 'Nuff said!'"

Early Bird Tickets Info: L.A. Comic Con announces the official sale of Early Bird 3-Day Weekend and VIP Passes for their 2025 event, beginning today, June 3rd, and running through June 27th. Fans can purchase their early bird tickets on the official L.A. Comic Con website.

Enjoyed this? Please share on social media!

Stay up-to-date and support the site by following Bleeding Cool on Google News today!