Doctor Who: Eurovision Episode Will "Blow The Audience's Minds": Fox

In this week's episode of Doctor Who, S02E06: "The Interstellar Song Contest," guest star Freddie Fox plays Kid, the week's baddie, a terrorist with an axe to grind who really, really wants to kill a lot of people. He's that rare villain who drives The Doctor (Ncuti Gatwa) to murderous rage, which is a really, really bad life choice. Freddie Fox is fast becoming a national treasure at a young age, playing a massive jerk in almost everything he's hired for, because he's so good at it, and usually without eyeliner. In fact, the only time he doesn't play a baddie is in HBO's House of the Dragons, and he's almost certainly going to die in that one because pretty much everyone will die in it. Anyway, the BBC released an interview with Fox about appearing in Doctor Who – here's a look at some of the highlights:

How did you come to be cast in Doctor Who? I worked with the amazing Russell T Davies about ten years ago on a show called Cucumber. It was one of the greatest experiences of my working life on that show. It was so formative for me as an actor and a person that I would do anything he asked me to. And when he called me and said, "Would you do a part on Doctor Who?" I was like, "Yes, yes, yes, I'll play a tree in the background! [laughs], whatever you want." I watched Ncuti's first episode as the Doctor, which was so brilliant as a piece of sci-fi storytelling. But also, Ncuti, as an actor, is so compelling to watch. This show is a proper piece of sci-fi movie-making.

How would you describe your character, Kid? Kid is a charismatic, devious, revolutionary leader of a group. They are trying to get justice for wrongs that he wants to tell the galaxy and the universe about.

What was it like working with Ncuti and Varada? Bliss. Ncuti's an actor I've admired since I first saw him in Sex Education. Working on set with him was so interesting; he's so clearly a star. You just walk into his presence and you're like, "Oh, this guy is a star". He was just so generous and playful, laughing all the time, and sweet and inclusive. I felt very much at home immediately and like I could just get on and do my work in great comfort. Varada was just so lovely, and I love what she does with her character.

What can the audience expect to see from this episode? Audiences can expect to see the most audacious interpretation of Eurovision ever conceived, bigger than even Eurovision itself. I was so delighted with that, just so delighted. I thought this is camp, camp, camp! Russell. How do you even think of it, let alone make it so brilliant? I think it's going to blow the audience's minds.