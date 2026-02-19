Posted in: BBC, Doctor Who, DVD/Blu-ray, TV | Tagged: doctor who
Doctor Who Fans, Rejoice! 1996 TV Movie Getting 4K Blu-Ray Remaster
The 1996 Doctor Who TV movie starring Paul McGann is getting a new 4K Blu-Ray release, remastered from the 35mm camera negative with extras.
Who said we're running out of Doctor Who? The Eighth Doctor's debut in the 1996 TV movie is being released in stunning 4K and well as a whole host of special features. In 1996, Paul McGann debuted as the Eighth Doctor in Doctor Who, a feature length co-production between the BBC and the American Fox network, more commonly known as The TV Movie. This 90-minute feature was shot on film, and now, for the first time, all 219 reels of original film (totalling almost 200,000 feet!) have been pulled from deep storage in the US and meticulously scanned over 21 days, then restored by Paul Vanezis to provide a definitive 4K experience. And they got Sylvester McCoy to cheekily narrate the new trailer!
The TV Movie has never looked or sounded so good, with a 24-frame transfer to match the original film rushes, and immersive surround sound, rebuilt from the original raw sound elements. Also starring Sylvester McCoy (the Seventh Doctor), Daphne Ashbrook (Grace), Eric Roberts (camping it up as The Master) and Yee Jee Tso (Chang Lee), The TV Movie sees the Doctor's regeneration triggered on an operating table, with surgeon Grace Holloway accompanying the new Doctor on an epic adventure to prevent the Master from stealing the Doctor's future lives.
Doctor Who: The TV Movie Blu-Ray Special Features
This new release is available on 4K in a limited edition steelbook with exclusive artwork, as well as standard Blu-ray, and includes a host of new special features including:
- The 'uncensored' UK version
- The USA broadcast version
- Soundtrack in Dolby Atmos, 5.1 and stereo
- In Conversation with director Geoffrey Sax
- Sylvester McCoy and Janet Fielding featurette – expect the latter to cheerfully snark it up!
- 3 New Featurettes with Daphne Ashbrook, Eric Roberts and Yee Jee Tso
- Two audio commentaries
- Isolated music score
- Production info text
- The Seven Year Hitch making-of documentary
- Paul McGann's audition tape
- Alternate takes
- Electronic press kit and behind the scenes footage
- TARDIS tour
- BBC Trails
And much more.
While this was Paul McGann's only full outing as The Doctor, he would go on to star in Big Finish audio dramas that would result in him being in more stories than any other Doctor.
Doctor Who: The Movie – the ultimate new restoration will be available to pre-order soon.