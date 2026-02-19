Doctor Who Fans, Rejoice! 1996 TV Movie Getting 4K Blu-Ray Remaster

Who said we're running out of Doctor Who? The Eighth Doctor's debut in the 1996 TV movie is being released in stunning 4K and well as a whole host of special features. In 1996, Paul McGann debuted as the Eighth Doctor in Doctor Who, a feature length co-production between the BBC and the American Fox network, more commonly known as The TV Movie. This 90-minute feature was shot on film, and now, for the first time, all 219 reels of original film (totalling almost 200,000 feet!) have been pulled from deep storage in the US and meticulously scanned over 21 days, then restored by Paul Vanezis to provide a definitive 4K experience. And they got Sylvester McCoy to cheekily narrate the new trailer!

The TV Movie has never looked or sounded so good, with a 24-frame transfer to match the original film rushes, and immersive surround sound, rebuilt from the original raw sound elements. Also starring Sylvester McCoy (the Seventh Doctor), Daphne Ashbrook (Grace), Eric Roberts (camping it up as The Master) and Yee Jee Tso (Chang Lee), The TV Movie sees the Doctor's regeneration triggered on an operating table, with surgeon Grace Holloway accompanying the new Doctor on an epic adventure to prevent the Master from stealing the Doctor's future lives.

Doctor Who: The TV Movie Blu-Ray Special Features