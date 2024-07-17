Posted in: BBC, Disney+, Doctor Who, TV | Tagged: bbc, disney, doctor who, jodie whittaker, jon pertwee, Madame Tussauds, Ncuti Gatwa, tom baker, waxwork

Doctor Who: Fifteenth Doctor Being Honored at Madame Tussauds London

Ncuti Gatwa's Fifteenth Doctor is getting a wax figure in the Doctor Who attraction at Madame Tussauds London's' new film and TV-themed zone.

Doctor Who has been a regular fixture at Madame Tussauds in London for decades, and now Ncuti Gatwa is getting a wax figure this summer. The Baker Street attraction has released behind-the-scenes imagery of Ncuti Gatwa working closely with their highly skilled artists to capture his perfect likeness for the upcoming figure of the Fifteenth Doctor.

This upcoming figure is the first to be announced for the attraction's brand-new film and TV-themed zone, which will feature fellow screen icons such as James Bond and E.T. when it opens this summer. Madame Tussauds London has a rich history with Doctor Who, from appearing in the Third Doctor's (Jon Pertwee) first adventure, "Spearhead from Space" in 1970 to creating figures of the Doctor, beginning with the Fourth Doctor, played by Tom Baker, in 1980. Most recently, it added Jodie Whittaker's Thirteenth Doctor to the attractions.

"Whovians, prepare yourselves…" declared the official Madame Tussaud website. "The Fifteenth Doctor arrives at Madame Tussauds London this Summer! Come face to face with Ncuti Gatwa as the Time Lord and step into the Whoniverse with a specially created set featuring the TARDIS."

The wait is almost over. The TARDIS is landing in Madame Tussauds London this Friday 19.07.24 👀 #DoctorWho pic.twitter.com/wtFMSCcJGT — Madame Tussauds London (@MadameTussauds) July 16, 2024 Show Full Tweet

"I'm very excited to be joining the iconic line-up at Madame Tussauds London. The process was amazing to witness. I can't wait to see the final result," said Gatwa.

While details about the new wax figure remain under wraps as Madame Tussauds London's expert artists work their magic, the world-famous attraction has confirmed the figure will appear within a specially created Whoniverse-themed set. Due to be unveiled this July after the final episode of the new series, fans will be able to continue their adventures through time and space and meet the Fifteenth Doctor alongside the famous TARDIS. That's right, it's going to be a whole set, not just the wax figure.

The Fifteenth Doctor arrives at Madame Tussauds London in July 2024.

