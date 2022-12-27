Doctor Who Highlights 3 Weird Kisses That Raise Some Questions

It's Boxing Day, everyone's punch-drunk, hungover, and possibly freezing, and the BBC really didn't need to put out another Doctor Who video. We would have forgiven them for taking a day off. And with "3 Weird Doctor Kisses", they really shouldn't have. Really. They shouldn't have.

First, why just three kisses? There have been loads more kisses on the show since 2005, and why are they weird? What is the definition of a "weird kiss" on Doctor Who? Upon watching the video, we're hard-pressed to find anything weird at all about any of them. They are the Tenth Doctor (David Tennant) kissing Martha Jones (Freema Agyeman) for the first time, Missy (Michelle Gomez) kissing the Twelfth Doctor (Peter Capaldi) for the first time, and River Song (Alex Kingston) kissing the Eleventh Doctor (Matt Smith) for the first time.

So the Tenth Doctor kissing Martha leaves traces of his DNA on her for the Judoon to detect to distract them from his hunting the real alien menace In the hospital. Missy kisses the Twelfth Doctor just to mess with him because he doesn't yet realise she's a new regeneration of The Master. River Kissing the Eleventh Doctor is his first kiss with her, but one of her last kisses with him in their timey-wimey "The Time-Traveler's Wife" cosplay drama while the Doctor and Amy (Karen Gillen) are about to figure out River is Amy and Rory's (Arthur Darville) daughter.

But are they actually weird kisses? Only a thirteen-year-old boy would think kissing between adults was weird. Come on! Did the Doctor tongue-bathe a Judoon? Did the Doctor soul-kiss a Dalek? Why were the above three kisses picked for a compilation video? Why call them weird? They were for the show's plot. Okay, Alex Kingston is an older sexy lady while Matt Smith was still in his mid-twenties at the time, but that's hardly weird. They're both consenting adults. Is this part of that ol' British repression creeping out? When the Eighth Doctor (Paul McGann) suddenly kissed Grace (Daphne Ashbrook), fans (mainly adult men) worldwide howled in protest! Oh tempora! Oh, mores! The clutching of pearls! "The Doctor is not a sexual being!" they cried. Really? Why?

What's Wrong with Kissin' on Doctor Who?

It was Russell T. Davies who introduced more flirting and kissing to the show. He made his two Doctors sexy and introduced Captain Jack (John Barrowman) after all. It was Davies who turned Tennant into the first Internet Boyfriend after all, just as social media was starting to take off. Steven Moffat really ran with the flirting and the kissing when he took over the show. Moffat loves his romantic screwball comedy, his flirting, and his kissing, and made the Doctor a romantic, sexual figure at every opportunity. He is one of the horniest screenwriters out there, having put himself on the map with the sitcom Coupling, which features a group of somewhat sociopathic friends whose main bond was that they'd all slept with each other in the past. Moffat made sure The Doctor was kissed as much as possible. Only a thirteen-year-old boy would still go, "EW! KISSING! COOTIES!"

So please, BBC, don't let your technician's son get near the keyboard when you're off tippling the Christmas sherry. Until someone starts to deepthroat Cthulhu, kissing isn't weird.

We look forward to seeing how much kissing will be on Doctor Who when it comes to Disney+.