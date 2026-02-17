Posted in: streaming, TV | Tagged: bctv daily dispatch, television

Doctor Who, John Oliver/AEW/ICE, Supergirl & More: BCTV Daily Dispatch

In today's BCTV Daily Dispatch: Supergirl, Taylor Swift, Always Sunny, Anderson Cooper, Doctor Who, The Boys, John Oliver/AEW/ICE, and more!

Article Summary Doctor Who spinoff timeline insights and RTD's plans take the spotlight in today's TV news roundup

Lynda Carter reflects on her Supergirl legacy in the Arrowverse, as fan favorites return to headlines

John Oliver praises AEW, slams ICE, and takes a dig at Warner Bros in his latest biting commentary

Taylor Swift introduces "Blade Angels" at the Olympics; The Boys and The Rookie unveil new updates, and more

Welcome back, folks! With My Chemical Romance setting the perfect tone with "Sing" (BCTV DD's unofficial "official" theme), we've got your latest edition of BCTV Daily Dispatch! Here's where we look back at what we've been doing for the past 24 hours that you might've missed or want to check out again. We're talking about everything from news and reviews to interviews and opinion pieces- all for your television-obsessed enjoyment. If you love television, we're pretty sure that you'll find something worth checking out. Here's a look at what's on the BCTV Daily Dispatch menu board for today (and make sure to check out the main site for even more television goodness)…

BCTV Daily Dispatch: Lynda Carter & Supergirl, Taylor Swift & "Blade Angels," It's Always Sunny in Philadelphia, Anderson Cooper/60 Minutes, Doctor Who, The Boys, The Rookie, John Oliver & AEW/ICE, The Fall and Rise of Reggie Dinkins, and More!

Now, here's a look at your Bleeding Cool TV Coverage for Tuesday, February 17th, 2026:

Playmobil Reveals Brand-New WWE Figures & Playsets

Lynda Carter Honors Her Run as Arrowverse's POTUS on Supergirl

Taylor Swift Intros "Blade Angels" Glenn, Liu & Levito in Olympics Vid

Always Sunny Season 18: After Jumanji, Is DeVito's Next Stop Paddy's?

Anderson Cooper Departing CBS News' 60 Minutes After Nearly 20 Years

Doctor Who: RTD's Interesting Spinoff Timeline; "VPN It!": McTighe

The Assassin: Keeley Hawes & Freddie Highmore Returning for Season 2

WWE Raw Preview: Elimination Chamber Qualification for the People

The Boys: Vought Rolls Out Homelander Commemorative Coin Cash-Grab

The Rookie Season 8 Ep. 7 "Baja" Preview: Lucy & Harper Undercover

John Oliver Praises AEW, Pans ICE & Gets In a Dig at Warner Bros

Reggie Dinkins Creators Talk All-Star Cast, Title Inspiration & More

Spider-Noir, Doctor Who & Obama/NBA All-Star Game: BCTV Daily Dispatch

Beam Me Up, Sulu Directors on Star Trek's Ongoing Cultural Relevance

BCTV Daily Dispatch: For a look at what's going on across the television and streaming landscape, sign up for Bleeding Cool's daily email round-up of the news you need to know here. You know – it's what you're reading right now! If you've read this far and haven't signed up yet, take a second and do it – you won't regret it!

Enjoyed this? Please share on social media!

Stay up-to-date and support the site by following Bleeding Cool on Google News today!