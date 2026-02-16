Posted in: Current News, streaming, TV | Tagged: bctv daily dispatch, television

Spider-Noir, Doctor Who & Obama/NBA All-Star Game: BCTV Daily Dispatch

In today's BCTV Daily Dispatch: American Dad!, Primal, Obama/NBA All-Star Game, Spider-Noir, The Simpsons, Dark Winds, Doctor Who, and more!

Article Summary Doctor Who showrunner rumors heat up—what's next for the legendary sci-fi series?

Spider-Noir: Lamorne Morris reveals why he was eager to work with Nicolas Cage.

Barack Obama makes waves with a memorable appearance at the NBA All-Star Game.

The Simpsons hits 800 episodes, plus previews for American Dad!, Primal, Dark Winds, and more.

Welcome back, folks! With My Chemical Romance setting the perfect tone with "Sing" (BCTV DD's unofficial "official" theme), we've got your latest edition of BCTV Daily Dispatch! Here's where we look back at what we've been doing for the past 24 hours that you might've missed or want to check out again. We're talking about everything from news and reviews to interviews and opinion pieces- all for your television-obsessed enjoyment. If you love television, we're pretty sure that you'll find something worth checking out. Here's a look at what's on the BCTV Daily Dispatch menu board for today (and make sure to check out the main site for even more television goodness)…

BCTV Daily Dispatch: American Dad!, Primal, President Barack Obama & NBA All-Star Game, Spider-Noir, A Knight of the Seven Kingdoms, WBD & Paramount, The Simpsons, Industry, Dark Winds, Doctor Who, Drag Race, and More!

Now, here's a look at your Bleeding Cool TV Coverage for Monday, February 16th, 2026:

American Dad! Season 20: Get an Early Look at S20E02: "The Flume Room"

Primal S03E06 "Cavern of Horrors" Preview: Into the Heart of Darkness

President Barack Obama Does Cool Obama Things During NBA All-Star Game

Spider-Noir: Why Lamorne Morris Wanted to "F*** With" Nicolas Cage

A Knight of the Seven Kingdoms: Is Henry Cavill Joining GOT Universe?

Warner Bros Discovery Board May Reopen Talks with Paramount: Report

The IInspiration Sign with AEW at House Rules Show in Brisbane

AEW Grand Slam Australia Slams The Chadster with Crowd-Pleasing Show

2026 NBA All-Star Game Viewing Guide: How It Works, Rosters & More

Bad Bunny/FCC, Lestat Karaoke & "Bosch" Universe: BCTV Daily Dispatch

The Simpsons Celebrates 800 Episodes TONIGHT: Here's Our Preview!

Industry Season 4 Ep. 6 "Dear Henry" Preview: Will Harper Go Public?

A Knight of the Seven Kingdoms: Our S01E05 "In the Name…" Preview

Dark Winds Returns Tonight! Your S04E01: "Baptism by Fire" Preview

Beam Me Up, Sulu Directors Talk Takei-Starring Fan Film & Star Trek

Doctor Who: Some Thoughts on Pete McTighe, Rumored Next Showrunner

RuPaul's Drag Race Season 18 Episode 7: Let's Get Political, Henny

RuPaul's Drag Race Season 18 Episode 6: Rate-a-Queen Has Spoken!

BCTV Daily Dispatch: For a look at what's going on across the television and streaming landscape, sign up for Bleeding Cool's daily email round-up of the news you need to know here. You know – it's what you're reading right now! If you've read this far and haven't signed up yet, take a second and do it – you won't regret it!

Enjoyed this? Please share on social media!

Stay up-to-date and support the site by following Bleeding Cool on Google News today!