Taylor Swift Intros "Blade Angels" Glenn, Liu & Levito in Olympics Vid

Check out Taylor Swift introducing U.S. figure skaters Amber Glenn, Alyssa Liu & Isabeau Levito ("Blade Angels") in a Winter Olympics video.

Those who thought global phenomenon Taylor Swift was only going to be around for the opening of the 2026 Winter Olympics in Milan were in for a pleasant surprise on Monday. By now, we're sure you've heard of U.S. Women's Figure skaters Amber Glenn, Alyssa Liu, and Isabeau Levito, aka the "Blade Angels" (in honor of Charlie's Angels). The trio has been the talk of the games, garnering a huge social media following for proudly wearing their commitment to their craft and their individuality on their sleeves. So, who better to have introduce the "Blade Angels" than Swift? That's exactly what we got earlier today, with Swift narrating the backstories of all three skaters (along with some tunes that fans might just recognize).

Here's a look at the teaser intro narrated by Swift that went live earlier today, followed by Swift's message to all of the U.S. athletes heading into the big games:

"I just wanted to send a message to all of the athletes who are competing in the Olympics. I just wanted to say thank you. Getting to learn new stories and see everything you've sacrificed and all your determination, hard work, and passion. Everything that has got you to this point where you're so excellent at something is just really inspiring," Swift said in the video message to the athletes ahead of the start of the games. "I'm very grateful for everything you've done to get to this point in your life and grateful that you've all brought us along with you on this journey, so we get to watch you do this. I just hope you have a wonderful Olympic Games. Wishing you all the best of luck and a safe journey, and I hope this is an experience that you will cherish for the rest of your life."

Milan Cortina was on Taylor Swift's mind and she has a message for all #WinterOlympics athletes! The music video for Taylor Swift's hit Opalite dropped TODAY! pic.twitter.com/rlKg6r2K4b — NBC Olympics & Paralympics (@NBCOlympics) February 6, 2026 Show Full Tweet

