The Rookie Season 8 Ep. 7 "Baja" Preview: Lucy & Harper Undercover

Lucy and Harper go undercover in tonight's episode of ABC and Showrunner Alexi Hawley's The Rookie. Here's our preview for S08E07: "Baja."

Lucy (Melissa O'Neil) and Harper (Mekia Cox) go undercover, the team teams up with the FBI on an investigation, and Nolan (Nathan Fillion) and Bailey (Jenna Dewan) have some long-distance relationship growing pains to deal with heading into tonight's episode of ABC and Showrunner Alexi Hawley's The Rookie. We've got an updated look at S08E07: "Baja" waiting for you below, including an overview, promo trailer, image gallery, sneak peek, and some cool extras. In addition, we have the official overview for S08E08: "Grand Theft Aircraft," as well as a look back at Eric Winter's recent visit to ABC's Good Morning America.

The Rookie: S08E07 "Baja" & S08E08 "Grand Theft Aircraft" Previews

The Rookie Season 8 Episode 7: "Baja" – Harper and Lucy go undercover in Baja while investigating the murder of two young women. Back in LA, Bradford and the FBI task force assist in the investigation, while Nolan and Bailey navigate their long-distance relationship.

The Rookie Season 8 Episode 8: "Grand Theft Aircraft" – Nolan and Garza lead a high-stakes operation that quickly goes south. Lucy and Tim navigate their relationship when an unexpected visitor shows up. Meanwhile, the team conducts a citywide search for a suspect.

John Nolan (Nathan Fillion), once the oldest rookie in the LAPD, now uses his life experience, determination and sense of humor to keep up with rookies 20+ years his junior. John and the team must navigate the intense, unpredictable nature of their jobs and personal challenges, while uplifting the next generation of first responders.

The series stars Nathan Fillion as John Nolan, Mekia Cox as Nyla Harper, Alyssa Diaz as Angela Lopez, Richard T. Jones as Wade Grey, Melissa O'Neil as Lucy Chen, Eric Winter as Tim Bradford, Jenna Dewan as Bailey Nune, Shawn Ashmore as Wesley Evers, Lisseth Chavez as Celina Juarez, and Deric Augustine as Miles Penn.

Alexi Hawley is the creator and executive producer. Mark Gordon, Nathan Fillion, Michelle Chapman, Bill Norcross, Brynn Malone, Moira Kirland, Bill Roe, and Jon Steinberg are executive producers on the series. Lionsgate Television produces the series in partnership with 20th Television, a part of Disney Television Studios.

