WWE Raw Preview: Elimination Chamber Qualification for the People

El Presidente previews tonight's WWE Raw with Elimination Chamber qualifiers, championship drama, and more skullduggery than a CIA coup attempt!

Greetings, comrades! It is I, your El Presidente, reporting to you live from my luxurious panic room where I am hiding from my finance minister who wants to discuss the national budget, and I have some electrifying news for you! Tonight's episode of WWE Raw promises to be more action-packed than the time I had to escape from a CIA listening device disguised as a commemorative plate of Ronald Reagan!

Comrades, if there is one thing I have learned from my various battles with the CIA, it's this: never underestimate the importance of qualification matches! And WWE Raw tonight will feature not one, but TWO Elimination Chamber qualifying matches that will determine who gets the privilege of being locked inside a giant steel cage like political prisoners, except with better lighting and more spandex.

First, we have Gunther, the Austrian behemoth who chops harder than my secret police interrogators, facing off against Je'Von Evans and Dominik Mysterio in a triple threat elimination match. Ah, Dominik! This reminds me of the time I was having drinks with Kim Jong-un in Pyongyang, and he told me about his own disappointing son who refused to follow in his footsteps and instead wanted to become a K-pop star. "At least Dominik rebels by joining a stable," I told him. "Mine tried to democratize the postal service!"

But I digress, comrades! This match on WWE Raw will be absolutely spectacular. Gunther has been decimating opponents like I decimate opposition parties during election season. Je'Von Evans brings the high-flying excitement that reminds me of my various helicopter escapes from angry mobs. And Dominik? Well, he has the Judgment Day behind him, which is more backup than I had when the CIA tried to replace my beard shampoo with hair removal cream!

The women's division will also see action tonight on WWE Raw as Bayley takes on Asuka and Nattie in another Elimination Chamber qualifier. Bayley, the role model we all aspire to be—except I prefer my propaganda to be slightly more subtle than inflatable tube men. Asuka brings the intensity, while Nattie represents the legacy of the Hart family, a dynasty almost as impressive as my own seventeen consecutive terms as El Presidente!

But wait, there is more, comrades! AJ Lee will have words for Becky Lynch, the Intercontinental Champion who attacked Lee last week with the ferocity of a capitalist defending their tax loopholes! Their upcoming match at Elimination Chamber for the title will surely be more heated than my debates with Fidel Castro about whether pro wrestling or telenovelas were the superior form of entertainment. (He said telenovelas. We did not speak for three months.)

And speaking of champions, CM Punk will be in the building tonight on WWE Raw! The man who defends his title against Finn Balor at the Chamber premium live event is sure to have plenty to say. Punk's microphone skills are so sharp, they could cut through the red tape of my bureaucracy—and believe me, comrades, that is saying something! I once spent six hours filling out forms just to get permission to use my own swimming pool.

But the intrigue does not stop there, comrades! Will Logan Paul try to entrap Bad Bunny into a feud for WrestleMania? This is the kind of trap-setting that would make the CIA jealous! And speaking of traps, will Stephanie Vaquer finally get Liv Morgan to reveal who she plans to challenge for a title at WrestleMania? The suspense is killing me more slowly than the poison the CIA keeps putting in my morning coffee!

And then, comrades, there is The Vision feuding with WWE Raw General Manager Adam Pearce. I must admit, what the payoff to this will be confuses even me, and I once started a war because I misread a diplomatic cable after too much rum. But that is the beauty of professional wrestling—it is unpredictable, like coalition governments!

So tune in tonight to WWE Raw at 8 PM Eastern/5 PM Pacific on Netflix, comrades! It is more accessible than my offshore bank accounts and twice as entertaining! With only two weeks until Elimination Chamber, tonight's episode of WWE Raw will be crucial in setting the stage for the premium live event.

Remember, comrades: under socialism, everyone would get an equal opportunity to qualify for Elimination Chamber matches! But until then, we must settle for the capitalist version where only the strong survive and WWE decides who gets pushed.

¡Viva la revolución! And more importantly, ¡Viva la WWE Raw!

