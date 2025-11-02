Posted in: BBC, Disney+, Doctor Who, TV | Tagged: doctor who

Doctor Who: Langford and Ford Offer More Season 2 Alt Ending Details

Bonnie Langford and Carole Ann Ford discussed having initially filmed a different finale to Season 2 and offered some additional insights.

Now that everyone knows Disney has pulled out of the Doctor Who business, cast members are openly talking about how Russell T Davies' original plan for the finale of Ncuti Gatwa's second season as The Doctor was scuppered in favour of an alternate ending shot at the last moment, including Gatwa regenerating because he had chosen to leave the series. Now Bonnie Langford, who plays companion Melanie "Mel" Bush, is weighing in along with Carole Ann Ford, who played Susan, about how they filmed a different ending. Langford told The Radio Times that she had no idea that Gatwa would regenerate into Billie Piper.

"It was quite different to how we had filmed it," said Langford. "We'd filmed it the year before, and I had to pop back and do some extra filming, which I couldn't do with everybody else, which I was really disappointed about – I was in America at the time."

Carole Ann Ford has already admitted to filming an alternate ending for Season Two, and now the fate of Susan is yet another unresolved plotline in Doctor Who, possibly the longest since her departure from the series back in 1966.

"I think enough people out there know by now that something extra was filmed and wasn't shown," said Ford. "So yes, of course, there were a couple more scenes which, because of some changes that had to be made, didn't make sense once the changes have been made. So they obviously had to film something else that went with those changes. It's a shame, though – I'd love to have done it, and the bit I did do, I really enjoy doing, and I love seeing it. I sort of looked as if I was floating in space. And you've still got to find me, grandfather! I'm waiting for that!"

As for whether Mel would appear again, perhaps in The War Between the Land and the Sea, Langford said, "I can't tell you! I can't tell you anything. I'm sworn to secrecy on everything."

Now speculation is rife over what's going to be in the 2026 Christmas Special, which might be Davies's swansong from Doctor Who, including whether he would use it to tie up Susan's plotline.

