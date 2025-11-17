Posted in: Audio Dramas, BBC, Doctor Who, TV | Tagged: big finish, doctor who

Doctor Who: Mark Gatiss' "Lost" Tenth Doctor Tale Might Just Get Made

Mark Gatiss has an unproduced script from the David Tennant era of Doctor Who that he believes might still be produced - maybe by Big Finish?

It shouldn't be a surprise that Mark Gatiss was commissioned to write a Doctor Who episode during the 2000s run that wasn't produced. Many writers throughout the series' history have unproduced scripts that they were commissioned and paid to write, but weren't made for various reasons, including budget constraints, scheduling conflicts, internal politics, or other factors. Gatiss was interviewed by The Radio Times and asked if he had a "lost" story for the series; he was happy to discuss it. The script was written for the David Tennant era. And that script could still be produced. Just click your ruby slippers together three times and say the magic words: "Big Finish!"

"I wrote two drafts," said Gatiss. "One set in the First World War, then Nazis… I just moved a war on. It's called "The Suicide Exhibition", set in the British Museum; it's a sort of Indiana Jones-type story. It's rather good, I think. I do still have a copy. Big Finish has expressed an interest. It's all gone very quiet, though. I'm waiting for that emergency phone call!"

That's right, as the interviewer from the Radio Times pointed out, "lost" stories are part of the fabric of Doctor Who, whether it's lost episodes because the BBC erased the tapes, or unproduced scripts. The most prominent "lost" story was "Shada", a Fourth Doctor and Romana story that was shot but left uncompleted due to a strike. Big Finish was the first to revive it with an audio drama adaptation, starring Paul McGann as the Eighth Doctor, who took over the story to complete it. The BBC eventually released it on Blu-ray and DVD, featuring animated segments in place of the unfinished, FX-heavy scenes and a new framing scene with Tom Baker himself. Big Finish has produced Russell T Davies' unfinished tryout script from the 1980s, featuring the Sixth Doctor (Colin Baker), as well as an unmade Seventh Doctor and Ace story. The company is currently producing several unmade stories commissioned by legendary producer Philip Hinchcliffe.

Gatiss did not elaborate whether the companion in "The Suicide Exhibition" was Rose (Billie Piper), Martha (Freema Agyeman), or Donna (Catherine Tate). Still, all three actresses and David Tennant himself have been keen to reprise their roles in Big Finish productions, so recording it shouldn't be a problem if and when Big Finish decides to go ahead with it.

