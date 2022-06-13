Doctor Who: Neil Patrick Harris Joins Cast, Currently Filming

Even with current Doctor Jodie Whittaker and current showrunner Chris Chibnall's final run still a few months away (more on that in a minute), that hasn't stopped incoming showrunner Russell T Davies from dropping some news on what viewers can expect when he takes over. First, we learned that Ncuti Gatwa would be the next Doctor. Then, we learned that David Tennant aka the Tenth Doctor & Catherine Tate aka Donna Noble would be returning for the show's 60th anniversary and that Yasmin Finney (Heartstoppers) would be joining them as "Rose" (?!). Well, you can add Emmy & Tony Award-winning actor and comedian Neil Patrick Harris to that list with the news that Harris is currently filming scenes for the special. Davies had this to say about the casting, "It's my huge honour to open our studio doors for the mighty Neil Patrick Harris… but who, why, what is he playing? You'll just have to wait. But I promise you, the stuff we're shooting now is off the scale. Doctor beware!"

"There aren't quite the words to describe how I'm feeling. A mix of deeply honoured, beyond excited and of course a little bit scared. This role and show mean so much to so many around the world, including myself, and each one of my incredibly talented predecessors has handled that unique responsibility and privilege with the utmost care. I will endeavour my utmost to do the same. Russell T Davies is almost as iconic as the Doctor himself and being able to work with him is a dream come true," Ncuti said when the news was first announced. "His writing is dynamic, exciting, incredibly intelligent and fizzing with danger. An actor's metaphorical playground. The entire team have been so welcoming and truly give their hearts to the show. And so as much as it's daunting, I'm aware I'm joining a really supportive family. Unlike the Doctor, I may only have one heart but I am giving it all to this show."

Davies added at the time, "The future is here and it's Ncuti! Sometimes talent walks through the door and it's so bright and bold and brilliant, I just stand back in awe and thank my lucky stars. Ncuti dazzled us, seized hold of the Doctor and owned those TARDIS keys in seconds. It's an honour to work with him, and a hoot, I can't wait to get started. I'm sure you're dying to know more, but we're rationing ourselves for now, with the wonderful Jodie's epic finale yet to come. But I promise you, 2023 will be spectacular!" BBC CCO Charlotte Moore, Chief Content Officer agreed, also adding at the time, "Ncuti has an incredible dynamism, he's a striking and fearless young actor whose talent and energy will set the world alight and take Doctor Who on extraordinary adventures under Russell T Davies' new era."