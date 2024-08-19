Posted in: Audio Dramas, BBC, Doctor Who, TV | Tagged: Audio Drama, bbc, doctor who, Millie Gibson, Ncuti Gatwa, Susan Twist

Doctor Who: New Fifteenth Doctor/Ruby Sunday Audio Adventures Revealed

This November, the Fifteenth Doctor and Ruby Sunday take off on two new Doctor Who audio adventures, narrated by Susan Twist & Genesis Lynea.

Doctor Who is getting two new audiobook adventures starring the Fifteenth Doctor and Ruby Sunday. However, Ncuti Gatwa and Millie Gibson are busy elsewhere, so the adventures will be read by series guest stars Susan Twist (who deserves fame for her name alone!) and Genesis Lynea – with both of these audio adventures set to be released on November 7th.

So, what can fans expect from the newest audio adventures? Here's a look at the official overviews for both stories – as well as the information you need to order them and more.

Doctor Who: On Ghost Beach by Niel Bushnell A haunting tale of mystery and adventure for the Fifteenth Doctor and Ruby Sunday! The TARDIS arrives in County Durham, England, in 1958. Seaham Chemical Beach was once a scene of heavy industry, long since abandoned, but now local residents are having nightmares and seeing apparitions. It isn't long before the Doctor and Ruby are affected by the beach's peculiar atmosphere. As they begin to forget exactly who they are, Ruby hears a distant voice calling her on. Whose memories are filling the travellers' heads, and what is the significance of Ghost Beach, in the Sea of Despair, on the planet Farfrom? Even more importantly – who is Reg? Susan Twist, who played the recurring woman in the BBC TV series, reads this atmospheric original chiller by Niel Bushnell. Pre-order Doctor Who: On Ghost Beach here

Doctor Who: Sting of the Sasquatch by Darren Jones A full-throttle adventure in America for the Fifteenth Doctor and Ruby Sunday In a National Park in North-West America, the Doctor and Ruby are pursued by large, ape-like creatures who seem to literally disappear into the trees. When Ruby falls ill after apparently being stung, the Doctor believes the infection is extra-terrestrial in origin. They meet Dixie and Greg, two Bigfoot hunters determined to track down the mythical Sasquatch. Standing in their way is Ranger Peone, who's adamant that the forest is too dangerous to explore. Dozens of people have vanished or reappeared with no memory in the last month alone. Then, the ape creatures kidnap Ruby, and the Doctor is determined to both save her life and solve the mystery of the Sasquatch. Genesis Lynea, who played Harriet Arbinger in the BBC TV series, takes a break from being an undead bringer of death and reads this tense and dramatic original story by Darren Jones. Pre-order Doctor Who: Sting of the Sasquatch here

