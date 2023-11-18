Posted in: BBC, Doctor Who, TV | Tagged: bbc, bbc iplayer, doctor who, Tyrell Charles, Whoniverse

Doctor Who: New to "The Whoniverse"? Tyrell Charles Has You Covered

Podcaster/geek expert Tyrell Charles offers a "Doctor Who 101" in the first of a new BBC video series that helps new fans get into the show.

Doctor Who is about to relaunch as a global brand with its worldwide streaming on Disney+, three new 60th Anniversary Specials starring David Tennant and Catherine Tate before introducing Ncuti Gatwa as the new Doctor after that. The BBC has launched "The Whoniverse" channel on the BBC iPlayer in the UK, where the near-complete archive of all Doctor Who content will be available for British viewers. Sixty years of content is a lot for a beginner, so the BBC got popular British geek podcaster, pop culture commentator, and all-round Doctor Who fan Tyrell Charles to do an introduction video in the first of a new series.

In the nine-minute video, Tyrell Charles, who hosts the TheoriesbyT series on TikTok, gives you the 101 on the Doctor, the TARDIS, and the whole deal about the show. It's only the first video in a new series that be on the BBC's official Doctor Who YouTube Channel and The Whoniverse channel on the iPlayer. Charles is approachable and has just the right amount of geeky enthusiasm to lead newcomers into the world of the series. Doctor Who has always been designed for geeky fan investment, and it seems the BBC, probably listening to returning showrunner Russell T. Davies, is at least going all-in on creating a central hub for fans (well, in the UK anyway, since people outside the UK don't get access to the iPlayer).

Videos like this series will probably be shared with fans worldwide via the Doctor Who YouTube channel. If you haven't started watching the show but want to start with the 60th Anniversary Specials, which are designed as a jumping-on point for new viewers and fans, as well as the last hurrah of the final phase of the modern version of the show that began with its return in 2005. We're about to get a whole avalanche of Doctor Who.

