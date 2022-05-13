Doctor Who: Peter Capaldi Praises Ncuti Gatwa: "What a Great Story"

Ever since it was revealed that Ncuti Gatwa would be joining incoming/returning showrunner Russell T Davies as the new Doctor for Doctor Who Series 14 in 2023, the love, support & well-wishes have been flooding in from all around the Who-niverse. That's included writer Steven Moffat, Seventh Doctor Sylvester McCoy, Thirteenth Doctor Jodie Whittaker, Tenth Doctor David Tennant, and Eleventh Doctor Matt Smith. We can now add Twelfth Doctor Peter Capaldi's name to that ever-growing list, praising not only Ncuti's casting but also the "great story" he brings to the conversation. "What a great story – a little boy whose family escaped from the genocide in Rwanda in 1994 and at age two, finds refuge in Scotland, where he grows up to become Doctor Who," Capaldi shared during an interview. "That's a story to be proud of. With his huge talent and heart, I know Ncuti will make an amazing Doctor. How exciting!"

Now here's a listen to the clip of Capaldi addressing Ncuti's casting in the following STV News clip:

"The Doctor herself, Jodie Whittaker, and Mr. David Tennant for your beautiful words of support and encouragement on BAFTA day. I was absolutely cacking my pants and honestly speaking to you two was priceless," Gatwa wrote in the Instagram post on Thursday. "The Doctor Who fam: Russell, all the producers, and the wonderful fans have been so gracious and welcoming. I am stunned and speechless at the support." Here's a look at Ncuti's full message thanking everyone for their love and support:

"There aren't quite the words to describe how I'm feeling. A mix of deeply honoured, beyond excited and of course a little bit scared. This role and show mean so much to so many around the world, including myself, and each one of my incredibly talented predecessors has handled that unique responsibility and privilege with the utmost care. I will endeavour my utmost to do the same. Russell T Davies is almost as iconic as the Doctor himself and being able to work with him is a dream come true," Ncuti said when the news was first announced. "His writing is dynamic, exciting, incredibly intelligent and fizzing with danger. An actor's metaphorical playground. The entire team have been so welcoming and truly give their hearts to the show. And so as much as it's daunting, I'm aware I'm joining a really supportive family. Unlike the Doctor, I may only have one heart but I am giving it all to this show."

Davies added at the time, "The future is here and it's Ncuti! Sometimes talent walks through the door and it's so bright and bold and brilliant, I just stand back in awe and thank my lucky stars. Ncuti dazzled us, seized hold of the Doctor and owned those TARDIS keys in seconds. It's an honour to work with him, and a hoot, I can't wait to get started. I'm sure you're dying to know more, but we're rationing ourselves for now, with the wonderful Jodie's epic finale yet to come. But I promise you, 2023 will be spectacular!" BBC CCO Charlotte Moore, Chief Content Officer agreed, also adding at the time, "Ncuti has an incredible dynamism, he's a striking and fearless young actor whose talent and energy will set the world alight and take Doctor Who on extraordinary adventures under Russell T Davies' new era."