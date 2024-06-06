Posted in: BBC, Disney+, Doctor Who, Preview, TV | Tagged: bbc, disney plus, doctor who, preview

Doctor Who S01E06 "Rogue" Preview: Nobody Puts Ruby in The Corner

Ruby's not big on being told to keep quiet in this clip from BBC & Disney+'s Ncuti Gatwa and Millie Gibson-starring Doctor Who Ep. 6: "Rogue."

In only a little more than twenty-four hours, Showrunner Russell T. Davies and series stars Ncuti Gatwa (Fifteenth Doctor) & Millie Gibson's (Ruby Sunday) Doctor Who Episode 6: "Rogue"(written by Kate Herron and Briony Redman and directed by Ben Chessell) will be bringing a ton of "Bridgerton" vibes to Disney+, BBC iPlayer, and BBC One screens – except with a whole lot more aliens. As we're sure that you know by now, the Doctor and Ruby find themselves in Regency-era England circa 1813 – where guests at a Duchess's party are being murdered. In addition, Jonathan Groff (Mindhunter, Spring Awakening) plays the mysterious bounty hunter Rogue – who looks like he's making a big impression on the Doctor. Joining Gatwa, Gibson, and Groff are Indira Varma (Luther) as the Duchess of Pemberton, Paul Forman (Emily in Paris) as Lord Barton, and Camilla Aiko (Fifteen Love) as Emily Beckett – and Susan Twist as… "The Portrait."

Now, we have a new sneak preview that sees Ruby getting caught up in the "majesty" of it all – until she gets a harshly less "romantic" reminder about what life was really like for women back then. But Ruby makes it clear that she has no time for any of that…

As for that sneak preview from yesterday? Let's just say that the Doctor offers a pretty good "TED Talk" for Rogue when it comes to the art of proper brooding…

Here's a look back at the image gallery for the episode – including recently released images as well as the ones that were previously released:

Here's the social media teaser that went out not long after the official episode trailer hit – which includes some interesting, original sights to behold. Following that, RTD intros a preview for the episode at around the 37:10 mark of The Official Doctor Who Podcast, where he explains how other time periods were considered before going the "Bridgerton" route – and an interesting tease about making sure to keep a proper count of aliens. Hmmm…

"ROGUE" (Writer: Kate Herron and Briony Redman; Director: Ben Chessell)

"THE LEGEND OF RUBY SUNDAY" (Writer: Russell T Davies; Director: Jamie Donoughue)

"EMPIRE OF DEATH" (Writer: Russell T Davies; Director: Jamie Donoughue)

We've got a season that runs from the groovy '60s and the Regency era in England to war-torn futures – and a whole lot more! Along with a first look at Indira Varma's (Game of Thrones) The Duchess and the news that Callie Cooke (Henpocalypse!) is making an appearance, we were also treated to looks at Anita Dobson, Yasmin Finney, Michelle Greenidge, Bonnie Langford, Jinkx Monsoon, Jemma Redgrave, Lenny Rush, Golda Rosheuvel, Angela Wynter, and Paul Forman. Don't forget that Andor star Varada Sethu joins Gatwa & Gibson during the second season of adventures (possibly sooner?).

