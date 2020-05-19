Tony Isabella and Trevor Von Eeden Black Lightning S3 Finale Cameos

Black Lightning was created by Tony Isabella with Trevor Von Eeden for DC Comics back in 1977. Of late, both have been critical of how DC Comics have handled the character and themselves. They have both been much more complimentary of the television version.

Now, in the finale of season three of Black Lightning, which has recently come to the UK on Netflix, both make a cameo appearance, with lines. There are spoilers going forward of course.

The scene was set in a government tribunal attended by judges. Sitting apart, they were named Judge Isabella and Judge Von Eeden, both recognised and called on to make comment, regarding the (literal) case that Black Lightning had brought, regarding the experimentation by the ASA on black people to greater super-powered individuals or 'meta-humans' as the DC Universe has it. With Black Lightning putting this in historical context.

DC creator cameos are rare, though Marv Wolfman did get one recently in the Crisis On Infinite Earths crossover. It has been more common of late for actors who played iconic roles in the past. being driven newer roles in the newer versions of the TV shows.

Marvel has had a few more – not just Stan Lee but Ed Brubaker, Chris Claremont, Len Wein, Roy Thomas, Kelly Sue De Connick and more have appeared within Marvel movie and TV adaptations.

Black Lightning will return for a fourth season on the CW, and then Netflix, though the current global situation may delay production as is common in the industry.

"Black Lightning" season 3, episode 16 "The Book of War: Chapter Three: Liberation": SEASON FINALE – Black Lightning (Cress Williams) faces off against Gravedigger (guest star Wayne Brady "Whose Line Is It Anyway?"). Christine Adams, Nafessa Williams, China Anne McClain, James Remar, Damon Gupton, Marvin Jones III and Jordan Calloway also star. Salim Akil directed the episode written by Charles D. Holland